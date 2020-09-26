Global Surgical Drills Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Surgical Drills Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Surgical Drills Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global surgical drills market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region.

Global Surgical Drills Market: Overview

Drills are available in various shapes and sizes are the most commonly used when performing surgery. A surgical drill is a type of tool fitted with a rotating cutting tool and is used for drilling holes in the human body. The devices are precision instruments accepting a variety of drill bits and caters a wide range of applications in ranging from dental to neurological surgeries.

Global Surgical Drills Market: Dynamics

Growing number of surgical operations room procedure coupled with increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, orthopedic, etc. are major factor driving growth of the global Surgical drills market. According to World Health Organization (WHO) By 2020 chronic diseases is expected to contribution is approximately 73% of all deaths and 60% of the global burden of disease. In order to prevent this Who has designed WHO Integrated Chronic Disease Prevention and Control Programme (ICP) -which is among the technical programmes within the Department of Chronic Diseases and Health Promotion (CHP).

In addition, changing lifestyle, excessive alcohol consumptions, changing consumers eating habits are some others factors propelling growth of the global market. Poor diet is one of the major factor for the causes of chronic illness and death among population.

Furthermore, medical tourism, Per capita expenditure on healthcare, and growing elderly population are another factors expected to boost the demand for surgical drills.

However, severe government regulations and inadequate skilled medical professional especially in developing economies are factor expected to hamper growth of the global market.

Global Surgical Drills Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product, battery-powered drills segment is expected to dominates the global market in terms of revenue in the near future, owing to advancement in technologies. On the basis of applications, orthopedic segment is expected to register highest CAGR and is expected to maintain its dominance, owing to increase in healthcare expenditure for orthopedic surgeries and growing geriatric populace. On the basis of end user, ambulatory surgical centers are expected to register highest revenue growth over the forecast period.

Global Surgical Drills Market: Trends

Prominent players are collaborating with other player in order to develop novel technologically advance product in order to cater the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedure, is the current trend witnessed in the market.

Global Surgical Drills Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in North America accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to lucrative growth over the forecast period. Increasing incidences of orthopedic disorders is factor expected to drive growth of the target market in the region. Asia Pacific market in anticipated to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future. This is primarily attributed to rising awareness regarding lifestyle disease and developing healthcare infrastructure are the factors expected to drive the growth of the target market over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, market in Latin America anticipated to witness average growth over the forecast period, followed by Middle East and Africa in the global market.

Global Surgical Drills Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product:

Pneumatic Drills

Electric Drills

Battery-powered Drills

Accessories & others

Segmentation by application:

Orthopedic

Neurosurgery

ENT

Dental

Others (include Ophthalmic, CVS, etc.)

Segmentation by end user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others (include research laboratories, educational institutes, etc.)

