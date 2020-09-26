Global Oil & Gas Sensors Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Oil & Gas Sensors Market market.

Global Oil & Gas Sensors Market: Overview

Oil & gas sensors are designed to operate in vibrations, shocks, extreme temperatures, etc. for oil & gas, and marine applications. There are a wide variety of sensors available for different applications such as pressure sensors, level sensors, and flow sensors. Oil & gas sensors are used to improve reliability, productivity, and safety in manufacturing plants in the industries.

Global Oil & Gas Sensors Market: Dynamics

Growing safety concerns regarding workers in critical work environment in oil & gas industry is a major factor driving growth of the global oil & gas sensors market. Availability of various types of sensors that can be used for different functions in internal components is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Growing demand for ultrasonic sensors and increasing adoption of smart sensor technology are factors fueling growth of the target market. Furthermore, rapidly growing oil & gas industry owing to increasing investments by major players in developed countries and 100% FDI approval for the industry in developing countries such as India are factors expected to boost growth of the global oil & gas sensors market in the near future.

However, increasing adoption of renewable energy sources is a major factor that may have negative impact on growth of the global oil & gas sensors market. In addition, slow adoption rate of new technologies in developing countries is another factor that could affect growth of the target market. Nevertheless, high demand to fossil fuels and increasing adoption of pressure sensors can create significant revenue opportunities for major players in the global oil & gas sensors market.

Global Oil & Gas Sensors Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of type, the pressure sensor segment is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue. Increasing demand for pressure sensors owing to its feature of helping operator with the flow pressure adjustment in drilling operations is a factor driving growth of this segment in the global market. On the basis of sector, the downstream segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global Oil & Gas Sensors Market: Regional Analysis

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for major revenue share in the global market. Increasing investments in oil & gas industry is a key factor driving growth of the target market in this region. Increasing industrial automation, especially in India and China, is another factor propelling growth of the oil & gas sensors market. Market in North America is anticipated to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in in the global market, owing to high adoption of advanced technology among end users in this region. Market in Europe is anticipated to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global Oil & Gas Sensors Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Level

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Flow Sensor

Others (Fiber Optical Sensor and Power Supply Sensor)

Segmentation by connectivity:

Wireless

Wired

Segmentation by application:

Condition Monitoring & Maintenance

Remote Monitoring

Analysis & Simulation

Segmentation by sector:

Downstream

Midstream

Upstream

