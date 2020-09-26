Global Automotive Liftgate Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Liftgate Market market.

The global automotive liftgate market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Global Automotive Liftgate Market: Overview

Automotive liftgate is an electric or hydraulic platform which is installed on the backside of any automotive, and can be raised up or lowered down in the case of loading or unloading of heavy freight. This device can be operated either manually or automatically and are available in various material types. Rising demand for automatic liftgates will increase in near future, owing to its benefits such as it is convenient, anti-trapped protection, etc. These automatic devices comprise of sensors, which can avoid accidents, as it gets to stop when it detects any obstacle in its path.

Global Automotive Liftgate Market: Dynamics

Global automotive liftgate market growth is expected to be driven by various factors such as increasing automobile demand, coupled with production of innovative and technologically advanced cars. in addition, rapidly improving economic conditions in developing countries, coupled with increasing purchasing power is expected to result in increasing demand for luxury vehicles, which in turn is expected to drive demand and growth of the global automotive liftgate market. For instance, increasing production of SUVs in various regions, attributable to the rising requirement for the comfort and space, is expected to drive the global market. Growth of the global automatic liftgate market is driven by increasing demand for sensors and electronics based devices in the vehicle.

Additionally, stringent government regulations such as CAFÃ‰ standard, which promote light weight of the vehicles, and is expected to drive demand for products made up of composite materials.

However, high transportation taxes in various countries is a major factor that may affect growth of the global market. In addition, issues regarding weight limit of cargos, restriction of heavy vehicles in some states, inadequate climate conditions, fluctuating fuel prices are some of the other major factors that may hamper growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Global Automotive Liftgate Market: Segment Analysis

Among the vehicle type segments, the SUV segment is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the global market, owing to rising demand for SUVs leading to high production of SUVs in the years to come.

On the basis of material type, the metal segment is expected to dominate in terms of revenue in the global market, and is expected to continue to dominate over the forecast period. The composite segment is projected to register high CAGR in terms of revenue over the next 10 years.

Global Automotive Liftgate Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for major revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. In addition, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to register comparatively higher compound annual growth rate in upcoming years. This can be majorly attributed to rapidly increasing production of automobiles, which in turn is expected to drive demand for automotive liftgate. Europe and North America markets are expected to account for significant revenue share in the global automotive liftgate market.

Global Automotive Liftgate Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Hatchback

SUV

Others

Segmentation by Material Type:

Metal

Composites

Segmentation by Manufacturing Process:

Stamping

Compression Molding

Injection Molding

Segmentation by Technology:

Manual

Automatic

