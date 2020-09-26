Global Magneto Elastic Torque Sensor Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Magneto Elastic Torque Sensor Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global magneto elastic torque sensor market report has been segmented on the basis of application and region.

Global Magneto Elastic Torque Sensor Market: Overview

Magneto elastic is a technology used in torque sensor that is mounted on rotating shafts which helps to reduce measuring torque process complexity. There are two types of torque measurement derived such as measurement of twist angle and measurement of the surface strain. The magneto elastic torque sensors are compatible with mass production of vehicles or end product.

Global Magneto Elastic Torque Sensor Market: Dynamics

Growing installation of magneto elastic torque sensors in vehicles and growing automotive sector across the globe are major factors driving growth of the global magneto elastic torque sensor market. In addition, rising need to measure and monitor torque of machines and engines which includes crucial parameters of equipment, rotating parts, and machines to achieve high-quality and optimum performance in automotive vehicles are key factors expected to support growth of the global market in the near future.

Low system complexity, easy integration into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products, and inherently low cost associated with magneto-elastic torque sensors make them ideal to use in various industrial applications across the globe. Moreover, increasing implementation of magneto-elastic technology in torque sensors and rising significance of force sensors due to increasing stringent requirements for efficient load gains, lower sensor weight, maximized safety, and cost efficiency in variety of applications is expected to result into high demand for magneto-elastic torque sensors in various industries across the globe. Aforementioned are some major factors expected to fuel growth of the target market in the coming 10 years.

However, diversity of applications for variety of sensors utilized and rising concerns associated with reliability of magneto-elastic torque sensors in high-end applications among various industries are factors may hamper growth of the global market to a certain extent. In addition, continuous evolution of technologies, high-tech end-user requirements, and growing environmental regulations in various regions is a challenging factor that may affect growth of the target market in the near future.

Global Magneto Elastic Torque Sensor Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of application, the automotive segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global market. Increasing installation of magneto elastic torque sensors in vehicles, owing to its cost-effective benefit and rising adoption to substitute to strain-gauge systems are factors expected to support growth of this segment market in the global market.

Global Magneto Elastic Torque Sensor Market: Regional Analysis

Market in North America is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to register high growth over the forecast period. Growing automotive industry in economies such as US and Canada is another key factor expected to boost growth of the target market in this region. In addition, increasing adoption of magneto elastic torque sensor in aviation sector for mapping engine torque and calibrating automatic transmission is expected to support growth of the target market in the Asia Pacific in the coming 10 years.

Global Magneto Elastic Torque Sensor Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application:

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Research & Development

