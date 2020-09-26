Global Organic Pea Protein Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Organic Pea Protein Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Organic Pea Protein Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global organic pea protein market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, form type, brand, application, and region.

Global Organic Pea Protein Market: Overview

Pea protein are powdered concentrated protein substance (aka pea protein isolate) that is produced by grinding dried peas and excluding starch and fiber contents. Pea protein products are widely used as clean lean proteins due to their high nutritional value and clean/hygienic production process.

Global Organic Pea Protein Market: Dynamics

Increasing preferences for organic products in bodybuilding is a major factor supporting growth of the target market across the globe. The organic protein products are widely consumed by individuals and are prescribed by the pharmacist to overcome low protein content in body. Rising preference for pea protein shakes as pea protein powder has high protein content. The organic pea protein powder is a great fit for almost all diet as it is naturally vegan and hypoallergenic. These factors are expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing government initiatives for organic farming among multiple countries and rising vegan population across the globe is expected to boost growth of the target market in the near future. In addition, growing awareness regarding high nutritional benefits offered by pea powder among individuals across the globe is expected to proliferate growth of the global market in the next 10 years.

However, stringent rules and regulations associated with production of organic pea protein and high cost associated with organic protein products across the globe are major factors expected to restraint growth of the global organic pea protein market to a certain extent.

Global Organic Pea Protein Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of type, the dry segment is expected to dominate in the global market, owing to easy maintenance and storage, ease of use, and high lifespan as compared to inorganic protein products.

In the application segmentation, the dietary supplements segment is expected to dominate in the global market, owing to high consumption of organic pea protein by individuals as a nutritional supplement across the globe.

Global Organic Pea Protein Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Europe is expected to grow at the highest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period, owing to high presence of protein ingredient manufacturers in countries in the region. In addition, increasing awareness regarding non-allergic property and non-genetically modified (GMO) characteristics of organic pea protein that have proven beneficiary for consumers suffering from lactose and gluten intolerance is expected to support growth of the organic pea protein market in the North America over the forecast period.

Increasing availability of organic foods via various distribution channel and high availability through local distributors is expected to drive the Asia Pacific market. In addition, high consumption of nutritional supplements and increasing preferences towards weight management among individuals is driving the Asia Pacific organic pea protein market during the forecast period.

Global Organic Pea Protein Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Isolates

Textured

Concentrates

Segmentation by Form Type:

Dry

Liquid

Segmentation by Brand:

Peasipro

Phyto-Therapy

Purispea Protein

Veg-O-Tein Protein

Segmentation by Application:

Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Meat Extenders & Analogs

Snacks & Bakery Products

Other (Confectionery, Meat-based Products, etc.)

