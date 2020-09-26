Global Aesthetic Devices Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aesthetic Devices Market market.

Global Aesthetic Devices Market: Overview

Aesthetic medicine devices is being concerned with cosmetics and appearance and comprise clinical dermatology, dermatologic surgery and corrective dermatology. These devices are used aesthetics, particularly for new arenas of skin tightening and non-invasive fat reduction.

Global Aesthetic Devices Market: Dynamics

Growing number of surgical room procedure, increase cases of trauma and road accidents, rising demand for minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries, and high prevalence of congenital face and tooth deformities are major factor driving growth of the global aesthetic devices market.

In addition, growing obese population and advance technologies in aesthetic devices are another factors driving the growth of the target market

Furthermore, developing medical infrastructure, high awareness among the young populace about the medical aesthetic, rising health care expenditure are some other factors boosting growth of the global market. According to WHO, in 2016, nearly 1.9 billion adults (18 years and older) were overweight out of which over 650 million were obese population

However, poor reimbursement policies and safety concern are factor expected to hamper growth of the global market.

Global Aesthetic Devices Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product, laser hair removal devices segment is expected to register and grow with highest CAGR over the forecasted period, owing to increasing hair removal procedure by laser and rising disposable income. On the basis of end user, clinics and beauty centers are expected to register high revenue growth owing to increasing awareness regarding aesthetic devices among young population.

Global Aesthetic Devices Market: Trends

Key trend observed currently in the target market is players are focusing launching new technologically advent medical aesthetic devices. For instances, in January 2018, Cutera, Inc. which is the US-based -leading provider of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems introduced Juliet and Secret RF -laser and energy-based devices.

Global Aesthetic Devices Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in North America is expected to accounts for major revenue share and is expected to lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed developed medical infrastructure and raising awareness regarding medical aesthetic devices. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), every year Nearly 1 million laser hair removal treatments were performed in the US. Asia Pacific market in projected to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future. In terms of revenue growth, market such as Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa is anticipated to witness relative growth over the forecast period.

Global Aesthetic Devices Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product:

Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices

Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices

Laser Hair Removal Devices

Aesthetic Implants

Facial Aesthetics Devices

Segmentation by end user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics and Beauty Centers

Home Settings

