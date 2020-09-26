Global Robotic Welding Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Robotic Welding Market market.

Global Robotic Welding Market: Overview

Robotic welding is the process whereby welding is done with the help of automated programmable tools such as robots. Mechanism of robotic welding is mostly used for arc welding and resistance spot welding in industries, especially in automotive production.

Global Robotic Welding Market: Dynamics

The global robotic welding market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period owing to the massive adoption of industry 4.0. Industry 4.0 or the 4th industrial revolution refers to the trend of data exchange and the automation trend in manufacturing technologies such as the Internet of things, cyber-physical systems, cognitive, and cloud computing. In addition, an escalating necessity for scalability in industries engaged in a manufacturing process in developing countries to meet the increasing demand for various products is also expected to drive demand for robotic welding which in turn is expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. Robotic welding improves the accuracy and efficiency of the production process and can be used to perform tasks that are repetitive in nature. In addition, robotic welding can be used to avoid accidents in factories and can be used where human presence is impossible or dangerous. All these aforementioned factors can augment growth of robotic welding market in the years to come.

High capital investment in the initial years is a challenge for small manufacturing companies and may act as a restraining factor for the growth of robotic welding market across the globe. Ambiguity in government regulations, security-related concerns, privacy and control, lack of expertise are some of the factors that may restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Massive opportunities in SMEs and growing demand for robotic solutions that are customized and according to the specific requirements of the customer is expected to make the global market lucrative in the coming years.

Global Robotic Welding Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of type, the spot welding segment is estimated to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period, owing to numerous advantages such as efficient utilization of space, cycle times are fast, and simple operation processes.

Based on the end user, the transportation and automotive industry segment accounts for a major revenue share of the global market, owing to the increasing demand for spot welding.

Global Robotic Welding Market: Regional Analysis

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest and the largest growing market, by region, over the forecast period, owing to the increasing acceptance of automation by developing countries in the region. Major economies such as China, Taiwan, India is augmenting the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. Increasing research & development activities to produce innovative robots that would improve time efficiency and productivity, is also expected to drive growth of the target market in the Asia Pacific.

Global Robotic Welding Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Arc Welding

Spot Welding

Segmentation by Payload:

Middleware Provider

Infrastructure and Protocols Provider

Application and Solution Provider

Segmentation by End-user:

Automotive & Transportation

Metal & Machinery

Electricals & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

