Global Hydropower Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Hydropower Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global hydropower market report has been segmented on the basis of type and region.

Hydropower Market: Overview

Hydropower is also known as hydro energy, refers to conversion of energy from stored water as well as flowing water into electricity. Hydropower is a clean, sustainable and easily available source of energy, having no adverse effect on environment. The amount of electricity generated by Hydropower plant is depends on the quantity of the flowing water and the height. In hydropower plant, attached rotating blades converts kinetic energy into electrical energy which is generated from spinning motion.

Hydropower Market: Dynamics

Rapid deployment of renewable energy sources along with growing environmental concern are some of the factors expected to drive growth of the global market over forecast year. In addition, favorable government policies in developed and developing economies and various initiatives taken by the governments to reduce dependency on conventional energy sources, also anticipated to propel demand for hydropower and drives growth of the global hydropower market.

Technological advancement and intensive research and development activities is expected to create new opportunities for the growth of the global hydropower market in the coming years.

However, availability of alternative natural and renewable energy generation sources such as solar, and wind, and non-renewable sources such as natural gas, and coal are other factors may hamper growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Hydropower Market: Segment Analysis

Hydropower plants can be classified on the basis of type into mini, micro and pico-hydro plants, small, and large. Small hydropower segment is expected to dominate the target market in the forecast period. It is constructed on the rivers or dams and acts as emission free renewable source of electricity.

Hydropower Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific hydropower market contributes major share in terms of revenue to the global market owing to increasing installed hydropower capacity in countries in the region. Hydro-energy is chinas largest energy source and focusing on adding more new installed hydropower capacity than the rest of the Asian countries. China five-year plan on energy development period to 2020, has target to reduce the dependence on coal and achieve a minimum share of 15% non-fossil energy.

The Europe accounts for moderate revenue share in the global market and is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. Environmental concern and government initiatives are anticipated to boost adoption of clean energy in the region.

North America hydropower market is set to expand in the forecast period. Moreover, the market in Middle East & Africa is at nascent stage to the target market and expected to register significant growth rate during forecast period owing to increasing demand for electricity in the region.

According to report published by World Energy Council 2016, Hydropower is the leading renewable source for electricity generation -accounted for 71% of global renewable electricity. Total installed capacity in 2016 was 1,064 GW, which was 16.4% of the worlds electricity from all sources.

According to the International Hydropower Association -hydropower development growing progressively with an estimated 31.5 GW of new capacity in 2017.

Global Hydropower Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Mini

Micro and Pico-hydro plants

Small

Large

