Global Gas Generator Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Gas Generator Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global gas generator market report has been segmented on the basis of power rating, end-use application, and region.

Gas Generator Market: Overview

A generator is also known as genset, an alternative and reliable source that convert fuel into electrical energy. Generators are used to supply electrical power during cuts, brownouts, or any other power interruption to mains power. Gas generators are the most common type of generators, designed for maximum electrical power with high reliability, availability and low operating and service costs. Gas generators can be operated through various types of gases which includes natural gas, shale gas, mine gas, biogas, landfill gas, and sewage gas.

Gas Generator Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption for gas generators as energy source to cater increasing demand for electricity worldwide is a major factor expected to propel growth of the global market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing investments and favorable government policies regarding emission standards and regulations in developed and developing economies is also anticipated to boost growth of the target market. In addition, availability of generators in different forms and capacity also bolster demand for generators, which in turn is expected to drive growth of the global gas generator market.

On the other hand, technological advancements have led to enhancement of the performance and capacity of generators and is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the players in the potential market. Increasing popularity of gas generators and bio-fuel generators are some of the recent trends observed in the industry, and is expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, high cost associated with gas generators may affect demand and restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Gas Generator Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of power rating, the 351-1000 kVA segment is expected to hold significant share in the target market over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use application, the industrial segment is projected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Gas Generator Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to account for highest share in terms of revenue to the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing demand for cleaner, less expensive gas generator as a power source as compared to other non-renewable fuels is expected to boost growth of the market in countries in the region.

The Asia Pacific gas generator market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Favorable government initiatives and support to adopt clean energy sources and rural electrification projects to cater electricity demand and supply gap is further anticipated to enhance the product demand in the region.

Middle East & Africa gas generator market is expected to register moderate growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This can be attributed to presence of large number of natural gas reserves in some countries of Middle East such as Iran and Qatar.

Global Gas Generator Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Power Rating:

0-100 kVA

101-350 kVA

351-1000 kVA

Above 1000 kVA

Segmentation by End-use Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

