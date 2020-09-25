Global Antifoaming Agent Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Antifoaming Agent Market market.

Global Antifoaming Agent Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global antifoaming agent market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Global Antifoaming Agent Market: Overview

Antifoaming agent is also known as defoamer which is a chemical additive. This additive is intended for forming foam or for removing foam which is already formed. These anti-foaming agents are active to the surface materials which is helpful in removing foam or for preventing foam formation in various manufacturing, industrial, or commercial processes. Foam is form during the process of blending or mixing, reflux and distillation steps. Oil based, silicon base, water based, and other materials are different types of anti-foaming agents or air release agents. They are useful for removing the unwanted foam development during the industrial process. Foam is mostly formed during the making of different food foodstuffs and causes chaos through the process, which in turn, decreases the efficiency of the process.

Global Antifoaming Agent Market: Dynamics

Continuous increase in expanding applications, industries and increasing demand from various emerging economies are among the major factors expected to drive the target market. In addition, increasing various environmental worries & government guidelines about release of overflows through different industries coupled with controlling VOC emissions are the other factors supporting the market growth. However, limited awareness about the product and projected opposite trends coupled with high cost of these agents are among the major factors hampering the target market.

Furthermore, increasing demand for antifoaming agents from the construction industries is among the another factor expected to drive the growth of the target market.

Global Antifoaming Agent Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of type, silicone-based segment is expected to dominates the global market in terms of revenue. Due to increasing properties of silicone including chemical inertness, thermal stability, low surface tension, and complete solubility in water is the major factor expected to drive the segment. On the basis of application, pulp and paper segment is likely to dominates the global market in terms of revenue share, owing to high demand for pulp & paper business and is a factor expected to drive the growth of pulp and paper segment.

Global Antifoaming Agent Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, North America market accounts for largest share and is likely to drive growth over the forecast period. Due to rising demand from various applications including pulp & paper and paints & coatings in this region especially in US is the factor expected to drive growth of the global antifoaming agent market in the region. Asia Pacific market in likely to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future due increasing demand from various industries such as, water treatment, pharmaceuticals, paints & coatings, and agricultural chemicals is the factor fueling growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region. Europe also accounts major share in terms of revenue. Due to rapid industrialization Furthermore, market in Latin America estimated to witness average growth over the forecast period, followed by Middle East and Africa in the global market.

Global Antifoaming Agent Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Water-based

Oil-based

Silicone-based

Others (Ethylene Oxide and Propylene Oxide)

Segmentation by application:

Pulp & Paper

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coatings

Water Treatment

Food & Beverages

Detergents

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Others (Lubricants and Agrochemicals)

