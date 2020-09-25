Global Eye Health Ingredients Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Eye Health Ingredients Market market.

Global Eye Health Ingredients Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global eye health ingredients market report has been segmented on the basis of source type, ingredient, form type, disease indication, and region.

Global Eye Health Ingredients Market: Overview

Eye health goes along with general health of human body, but there are some nutrients that are required more for the eyes. The leading cause of blindness in older adults in the world is age-related macular degeneration (AMD). A number of nutrients helps to keep eyes healthy such as fresh fruits and vegetables.

Global Eye Health Ingredients Market: Dynamics

Rising prevelance & incidences of eye diseases worldwide is the major factor driving the growth of the global market. This prevalence could be because of growing ageing people population and changing lifestyle.

In addition, rising eye health problems such as glaucoma, cataract, age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, rising disposable income, government initiatives and support are some other factors driving the growth of the target market.

Furthermore, development of new innovative customize and innovative product and rising prevelance of allergies are another factors expected to increase the demand for eye ingredients products.

However, stringent regulation for product approval is the factor expected to hamper growth of the target market.

Global Eye Health Ingredients Market: Segmental Analysis

On the basis of source type, natural source is expected to register the highest growth rate, owing to growing consumer preferences for natural and plant based products. On the basis of form, liquid is expected to dominate the target market. This is primarily due to advantages such as therapeutic agents directly to the site of action and ensure that there are minimized incidence of side effects in eyes.

Global Eye Health Ingredients Market: Trends

Prominent players are forming effective and different distribution channels, for increasing the sales of their products and to widen consumer outreach worldwide. In addition, major players are investing high for developing technological advance product and to expand their portfolio, are some current trends observed in the target market.

For instance, In February 2016, Waitaki Biosciences, which is a New Zealand – based producers of natural nutritional products -launched ˜CassiPure -for eye health and immune support.

In July 2016, Nestle Taiwan launched -Nestle Good Health Nutrition product -for eye health among the middle-aged population.

Global Eye Health Ingredients Market: Regional Analysis

In 2018, the market in North America is estimated to register high revenue growth, owing to increasing spending on nutritional products and growing awareness regarding natural sourced products in countries in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to register fastest CAGR over the next ten years. This is primarily attributed to growing medical food industry is major factor driving the growth of Asia Pacific eye health ingredients market. The markets in Europe is expected to account for relative revenue share in the global market, followed by Latin America, and Middle East & Africa markets in the global oral anti diabetic drug market.

Global Eye Health Ingredients Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by source type

Natural Sources

Synthetic Sources

Segmentation by ingredients

Lutein

Zeaxanthin

Vitamin A

Beta-carotene

Bilberry extracts

Others (include, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin c, etc.)

Segmentation by form type

Powder

Liquid

Others (include, capsule, soft gels, tablets)

Segmentation by disease indication

Cataract

Age related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Dry Eye Syndrome

Others (include vitamin deficiency, diabetes, etc.)

