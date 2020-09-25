Prebiotic Ingredients Market 2020 Size, Share, Top Manufacturers, Segmentation, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2025

The global Prebiotic Ingredients market was valued at USD 3.52 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.30 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2017 to 2025.

View Source Of Related Reports:

Prebiotic Ingredients Market

Functional Flours Market

Specialty Malt Market

Mixed Tocopherols Market

Fermented Ingredients Market

Fillings and Toppings Market

Industrial Starch Market

Herbal Supplements Market

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

Food Emulsifiers Market

Meat Substitutes Market

Clean Label Ingredients Market

Food Antioxidants Market

Milk Protein Market

Prebiotic ingredients is majorly driven by growing awareness among the population regarding gut health. The rising instances of gut problems is expected to boost consumption of prebiotics. The growing popularity of probiotics due to high product visibility is expected to negatively impact market demand.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059009

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Multifunctional nature of prebiotic ingredients

1.2 Ease of incorporation in various applications

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High popularity of probiotics

2.2 High R & D costs

Market Segmentation:

The global Prebiotic Ingredients market is segmented on the function, type, application, source, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Oligosaccharid

1.1.1 Mannan-oligosaccharide

1.1.2 Galacto-oligosaccharide

1.1.3 Fructo-oligosaccharide

1.2 Polydextrose

1.3 Inulin

1.4 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Dietary Supplements

2.1.1 Specialty Nutrition

2.1.2 Infant Nutrition

2.1.3 Nutritional Supplements

2.2 Food and Beverages

2.2.1 Bakery and Confectionery

2.2.2 Dairy Products

2.2.3 Cereals

2.2.4 Sports Drinks

2.2.5 Meat Products

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Animal Feed

2.3.1 Swine

2.3.2 Cattle

2.3.3 Poultry

2.3.4 Pets

3. By Source:

3.1 Grains

3.2 Vegetables

3.3 Roots

4. By Function:

4.1 Bone Health

4.2 Gut Health

4.3 Weight Management

4.4 Immunity

4.5 Cardiovascular Health

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Royal Cosun

2. Beneo GmbH

3. Nexira

4. Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co. Ltd.

5. Beghin Meiji

6. Samyang Genex

7. Frieslandcampina

8. Ingredion

9. EI Du Pont De Nemours

10. Cargill

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059009

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Prebiotic Ingredients market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609