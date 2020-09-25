Global Electric DC Motor Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electric DC Motor Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global electric DC motor market report has been segmented on the basis of type, voltage, end-use application, and region.

Global Electric DC Motor Market: Introduction

An electric motor is a machine that is used for converting energy and converts electrical energy into mechanical energy by using interaction among the motor”s magnetic field and winding currents to generate a rotational force. The source of power for electric motor can be both direct current (DC) or alternate current (AC). Electric DC motor works on direct current power that consists of field windings to provide the magnetic flux and armature which acts as the conductor.

Global Electric DC Motor Market: Market Dynamics

The global electric DC motor market is expected to register a significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of electric motors in wide range of applications in various end-use industries and increasing investments by government on infrastructural activities in various countries across the globe. Rising government support for electric DC vehicles on account of curbing emission of carbon and other harmful gasses is also expected to drive demand for electric DC motors and augment growth of the global market. Increasing usage of electric DC motors in Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC), coupled with urbanization and high standards of living are some of the other major factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, high initial cost of electric DC motors is a major factor that may hamper growth of the market. In addition, less portability of electric DC motors may affect growth of the global electric DC motor market over the forecast period to a certain extent.

Global Electric DC Motor Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the brushless DC motor segment is expected to account major revenue contribution in the global electric DC motor market. In automotive industry, the brushless DC motors are used to offer enhanced safety over conventional brushed DC motors. The brushed DC motor segment is expected to register significant CAGR in terms of revenue, owing to increasing adoption of brushed Dc motors in electric DC motors.

Among the voltage segments, the 0-750 Watts segment is expected to account major revenue contribution in the global electric DC motor market. The above 75 kW segment is expected to follow the 0-750 Watts segment in terms of revenue contribution. This can be attributed to advantages such as high performance, efficiency, and reliability offered over other voltage segments, and increasing demand for products with 0-750 Watts from industrial and commercial sectors.

Global Electric DC Motor Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific market is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global market over the forecast period, owing to the rapidly growing power & energy sector, coupled with rising demand for mechanical power from various emerging sectors in developing economies. In addition, increasing growth of various industries that demand for electric DC motor, such as oil & gas, chemical, etc. is expected to raise growth of the regional market. Markets in North America and Europe are expected to register moderate growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global Electric DC Motor Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Brushed DC Motor

Brushless DC Motor

Segmentation by Voltage:

3 kW – 75 kW

750 Watts – 3 kW

0 – 750 Watts

Above 75 kW

Segmentation End-use Application:

Motor Vehicles

Aerospace & Transportation

Household Appliances

Industrial Machinery

HVAC Equipment

