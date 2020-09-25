Global Ethyleneamines Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ethyleneamines Market market.

Global Ethyleneamines Market: Overview

Ethyleneamines are organic compounds containing amine groups and ethylene. The ethylene is linked between amine groups. These amine compounds are usually colorless, fishy amine odor, and low viscosity. The ethyleneamines are produced by the reaction of ethylene dichloride or monethanolamine with ammonia. Ethyleneamines are used as building block chemicals and as curing agent in epoxy resin.

Global Ethyleneamines Market: Dynamics

Increasing use of product in various applications such as resin, adhesives, automotive, textiles, and others is major factor expected to drive growth of the global ethyleneamines market over the forecast period. In addition, rising demand for ethyleneamines as raw materials in agrochemical and paper industries is other factor anticipated to fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising disposable income and increasing spending power of individuals, are among some factors expected to support growth in terms of revenue in the potential market over the forecast period.

However, high price of raw materials and stringent rules and regulations regarding environmental concern, are among the factors which may hamper growth of the potential market over the forecast period.

Increasing focus on merger and acquisitions activities of local players by manufacturers in order to meet growing requirement of the product, is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Ethyleneamines Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product type, the diethylenetriamine (DETA) segment is expected to hold major revenue share in the target market over the forecast period, owing to rising demand from resins and epoxy curing agents. On the basis of application, the resin segment is expected to account for highest revenue share and is projected to grow at a faster rate in the target market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand from various end-use industries.

Global Ethyleneamines Market: Regional Analysis

The ethyleneamines market in Asia Pacific accounts major share contribution in terms of revenue and is expected to dominate the target market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for ethyleneamines in various applications such as resin, agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals in countries in the region, is a factor anticipated to drive growth of the Asia Pacific ethyleneamines market over the forecast period. In addition, rapid industrialization coupled with growing population in developing countries such as China, India, and Indonesia are other factors expected to support revenue growth of the ethyleneamines market in Asia Pacific. The North America ethyleneamines market is anticipated to register significant revenue growth in the target market over the forecast period. Europe ethyleneamines market is expected to register considerable revenue share in the target market over the forecast period. Growing demand for corrosion inhibitors, lube oil additives, bleach, chelating agents, and surfactants, in various applications such as paints, automotive, water treatment, and others, which in turn is expected to support revenue growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Ethyleneamines Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Product Type:

Ethylenediamine (EDA)

Diethylenetriamine (DETA)

Triethylenetetramine (TETA)

Other Ethyleneamines (Tetraethylenepentamine (TEPA), Aminoethylpiperazine (AEP-HP), Aminoethylethanolamine (AEEA), Ethyleneamine E-100, and Blends)

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Resin

Paper

Automotive

Adhesive

Water Treatment

Agrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Textile Chemical

Other Applications (Cosmetics and Paint)

