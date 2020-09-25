Global Breathable Films & Membranes Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Breathable Films & Membranes Market market.

Global Breathable Films & Membranes Market: Overview

Breathable Films & Membranes are manufactured from highly filled polyethylene material by the extrusion technology. These films and membranes are breathable for vapors and gases and, resistant to water permeability, lightweight & soft touch, minimum side effects such as galls, skin inflammation, etc., have good mechanical strength and meet the hygienic standards. These products have applications in the production of personal care and disposable hygienic products including incontinence pads, baby diapers, etc.

Global Breathable Films & Membranes Market: Dynamics

A major factor driving growth of the global breathable films & membranes market is increasing rising demand for hygiene products. There are wide range of breathable films & membranes products available such as sanitary towels, baby diapers, supplies for the chronically ill patients, etc.

In addition, rising disposable income, growing awareness regarding personal care products, increased use of disposable gowns and drapes, and growing number of elderly population are some other factors expected to drive the growth of the target market over the forecoming years.

However, growing environmental concern regarding diaper degradation and some products recalls due to presence of some harmful substances are some of the major factors expected to hamper growth of the target market.

Global Breathable Films & Membranes Market: Trends and Opportunity

Key trend observed in the market currently is that the prominent players are expanding their product portfolio, in order to meet the growing demand for breathable films and membranes by various end use industries including construction applications, medical applications, clothing laminates, food packaging, and others.

Due to lack of awareness of hygiene products in some countries of Africa region, breathable films and membrane manufacturer have lucrative opportunity.

Global Breathable Films & Membranes Market: Segmental Analysis

On the basis of type, Polyethylene-based breathable films segment is expected to register high growth revenue over the forecast period. This is due to improved stability and low cost as compared to other breathable films.

On the basis of application, construction segment is expected to register highest CAGR, owing to growing construction activities and development of energy efficient construction especially in developing European countries.

Global Breathable Films & Membranes Market: Regional Analysis

In 2018, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to register high revenue share. China is expected to be the leading market in Asia Pacific region due to increasing demand for quality hygiene products. Indonesia, India, Malaysia, South Korea, and Thailand are some of the other major countries in Asia Pacific region. This is primarily attributed to increase demand for breathable films from applications. In addition, the government is also taking initiatives for improving living standards in rural areas. The markets in Europe is expected to account for significant growth in the global market, followed by Latin America, and Middle East & Africa markets in the global breathable films & membranes market.

Global Breathable Films & Membranes Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Polyethylene

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Others (include, polyether block amide, co-polyamide, etc.)

Segmentation by application:

Hygiene

Medical

Food Packaging

Construction

Fabric

Others (include adventurous sporting goods such as rafts, tents, waterproof camping bags, etc.)

