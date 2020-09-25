Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical Imaging Phantoms Market market.

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global medical imaging phantoms market report has been segmented on the basis of device type, end user, and region.

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market: Overview

Imaging phantom is also called as phantom. It a specially designed object which is used in imaging or scanning in the field of medical, for assessing and examining various imaging devices. Phantoms are used to measure focal spot size, image artifacts in radiology, system resolution, contrast, exposure controls, ultrasound, and exposure controls. Benefits of medical imaging phantoms are painlessly and noninvasively, which help to diagnosis disease and monitor therapy, as well as support medical and surgical treatment planning.

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market: Dynamics

Major factor expected to drive the target market are growing prevelance and incidences of chronic diseases such as cardiac failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, etc. These chronic diseases need to be monitored and diagnosis properly in order to avoid future complications. According to World Health Organization data showed that chronic disease is the leading cause of premature death world.

In addition, increasing health care expenditure, improving medical facilities, development and launch of new technological advent products, and increasing demand for non-invasive solutions are some of the factors boosting the demand for the medical imaging phantoms across the globe.

However, stringent health regulatory approval and high cost are some factors which may hamper the growth of the target market to some extent.

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of device type segment, CT Phantoms is expected to register high revenue growth over the forecast years, due to ability to produce 3D images of objects from a collection of two dimensional x-ray images.

On the basis of end user segment, the Medical Device Companies is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecoming years.

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market: Trends

The major players are focusing on forming effective value chain, in order to cater the growing demand for technologically advanced medical imaging phantoms. In addition, various bioengineering researcher are focusing on developing a realistic phantom head for magnetic resonance studies. The aforementioned are some of the trends witnessed in the target market currently.

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market: Regional Analysis

In 2018, the markets in North America is expected to dominate in the target market over the next 10 years. This is primarily attributed to high adoption of superior technologies across all various end user verticals across the globe. Moreover, increasing government funding for research activities is the major factor expected to support the growth of target market in countries in the region. According to National Science and Technology Council 2017 published report, nearly 1.7 Mn PET scans, 79 Mn CT scans, 39 Mn MRI scans were performed in US during 2015. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to gain market growth during the forecast years, due to rising prevelance of chronic diseases.

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by device type:

X-ray/Fluoroscopy Phantoms

Ultrasound Phantoms

CT Phantoms

MRI Phantoms

Nuclear Imaging Phantoms

Others (include, Radionuclide, Optical tomography, etc.)

Segmentation by end user:

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories

Medical Device Companies

