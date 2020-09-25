Global Nanoemulsion Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nanoemulsion Market market.

Global Nanoemulsion Market: Overview

Nanoemulsion is also called ultrafine emulsion, miniemulsion, and submicron emulsion. Nanoemulsion are colloidal dispersions that composed of aqueous phase, an oil phase, surfactant and co surfactant at suitable ratios. Nanoemulsion are emulsions with droplet size on the order of 100 nm. Nanoemulsion are formulated using two different methods, the persuasion method and the Brute force method. Some advantages of nanoemulsion over other form of dosage are eliminates variability in absorption, increases the rate of absorption, helps in solubilizing lipophilic drug, increases bioavailability, rapid and efficient penetration of the drug molecule, etc.

Global Nanoemulsion Market: Dynamics

A major factor driving growth of the global nanoemulsion market is increasing awareness regarding chronic diseases. The range of nanoemulsion applications spans diverse fields including drug delivery.

In addition, increasing number of elderly population, changing eating habits, and increasing development of vaccines are some other factors expected to drive the growth of the target market over the next 10 years.

However, products recalls due to presence of some harmful substances and stringent regulations are some of the major factors expected to hamper growth of the target market.

Global Nanoemulsion Market: Trends

Key trend observed in the market currently is that the major companies are collaborating with other local players in order to develop advance medical care product and expand its geographical footprint. In addition, there are several universities especially in the developing countries, which are funding via government for carrying out extensive research capabilities of nanoemulsion for various drug delivery across different disease treatment.

For instance, May 2018, Ascendia Pharmaceuticals LLC, which is a US-based company, collaborated with KC Pharmaceuticals, for the development of 5 OTC ophthalmic drop

Global Nanoemulsion Market: Segmental Analysis

On the basis of route of administration, oral segment is expected to register high growth and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is due to improved physical stability as well as enhance the bioavailability of drugs.

On the basis of distribution channel, retail pharmacies segment is expected to dominate the target market, owing to easiness of accessibility of product and e-commerce segment is expected to register highest CAGR, owing to increasing penetration of smart phone especially in developing countries.

Global Nanoemulsion Market: Regional Analysis

In 2018, the market in North America is estimated to register high market share, owing to increasing government funding for carrying out research and development activates for development of novel product in countries in the region. Asia Pacific market is estimated to register significant growth over the forecoming years. This is primarily due to increasing spending on healthcare sector is a major factors expected to drive growth of the Asia Pacific nanoemulsion market. The markets in Europe is expected to account for moderate revenue share in the global market, followed by Latin America, and Middle East & Africa markets in the global nanoemulsion market.

Global Nanoemulsion Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by drug class:

Steroids

Anesthetics

NSAIDs

Immunosuppressant

Antiretroviral

Antimicrobials

Vasodilators

Segmentation by route of administration:

Topical

Oral

Parenteral

Nasal

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-commerce

