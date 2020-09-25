Global Lubricant Packaging Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Lubricant Packaging Market market.

Global Lubricant Packaging Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global lubricant packaging market report has been segmented on the basis of material type, packaging type, lubricants, end user, and region.

Global Lubricant Packaging Market Overview:

Oils and lubricants are utilized in a number of industries, including manufacturing, automotive, and electronics. Standard containers for oils-bottles, drums, and pails -arent always conducive to fast, easy application. Oil-based lubricants require specific packaging requirements to preserve product integrity.

Global Lubricant Packaging Market Dynamics:

Increasing automotive sale in developing countries, coupled with increasing adoption lubricant packaging from automobile sector is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, rising disposable income, rapid urbanization is resulting in changing lifestyle among individuals, which in turn growing preference for premium and luxurious product is another factor expected to support growth of the global market to certain extent.

Moreover, rapid technological advancement in packaging industry and increasing demand for lubricant packaging from various industry verticals are some other factors expected to support growth of the target market to certain extent.

Furthermore, rising adoption of lubricant packaging from packaging industry for packing products such as intermediate bulk containers that store lubricant including process oil, grease, gear oil, and engine oil is another factor expected to support the market growth.

However, fluctuating prices of feedstock used for manufacturing packaging products is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market to certain extent.

Increasing investment by major players for technological advancements and R&D activities is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, strategic expansion activities by major players through mergers and acquisitions is expected to further support growth of the target market to certain extent

Segment Analysis:

By end user, the automotive segment is expected to dominate in the target market over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of lubricant packaging for various application such as packing engine oil, process oil, and transmission & hydraulic fluids. By lubricants, the engine oil segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Region Analysis:

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate in the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The dominance can be attributed to increasing automotive sale in countries such as India and China and presence of major players operating in the emerging economies in this region. In addition, growing merger and acquisition activities among region and international players is expected to further support growth of the target market to certain extent. The market in Europe is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the global market, owing to presence of major automobile manufacturers operating in the countries in this region.

The market in Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth in the target market, owing to increasing presence of prominent players in developing countries such as Brazil and Argentina in this region.

Global Lubricant Packaging Market Segmentation:

By Material Type:

Metal

Aluminum

Tin

Steel

Plastic

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Poly vinyl chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

By Packaging Type:

Kegs & drums

Cans & bottles

Intermediate bulk packaging (IBC)

Pails

By Lubricant:

Engine oils

Transmission & hydraulic fluids

Process oils

Metalworking fluids

General industrial oils

By End User:

Automobile

Metal fabrication

Oil & gas

Power generation

Chemical industry

