Global Smart Waste Management Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Smart Waste Management Market: Overview

Smart waste management is a process that is performed in two types such as waste reduction and operational efficiency. Waste management includes all the steps from collection of the waste to its recycling. It also includes monitoring and controlling waste collection, providing efficient transportation, prevention of waste from spilling during transportation, maintaining storage facilities, etc. Smart waste management includes global position software, global system for mobile communication, PIC controller, and different types of sensors that help with the waste management system. It also helps with controlling problems such as pollution caused by garbage and outbreaks of diseases caused due to lack of proper wastage management.

Global Smart Waste Management Market: Dynamics

Smart waste management helps to keep track of the live status of filled and unfilled bins on the database. This system also keeps track of garbage trucks and their position, and provides this information to the individuals smartphones with the use of mobile app. Smart waste management saves time and energy of waste management services provided by municipal corporations and industries, are some of the major factor expected to boost demand for smart waste management systems and drive growth of the target market over the forecast period. In addition, stringent regulatory policies regarding waste management in various counties worldwide, is another factor anticipated to bolster growth of the global market. Furthermore, increasing number of smart cities, coupled with rapid urbanization are factors expected to support growth of the global smart waste management market over the forecast period.

However, requirement of high initial investment is a factor that may hamper growth of the global smart waste management market. Nevertheless, growing digitization and adoption of Internet of thigs applications can create a lucrative opportunity for players in the target market.

Global Smart Waste Management Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of sensor type, the analytics and reporting solutions segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Analytics and reporting solutions include data management and analytics as well as platforms and dashboards. On the basis of service, the managed services segment is expected to account for high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, followed by professional services segment.

Global Smart Waste Management Market: Regional Analysis

Market in North America expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Presence of prominent players and high adoption of advanced technology are factors driving growth of the target market in countries in the region. Europe market is expected to witness lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Stringent government regulations regarding waste management, coupled with increasing investment in IoT applications are factors propelling growth of the target market in the region. Market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for fastest growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global Smart Waste Management Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Solution:

Analytics and Reporting Solutions

Network Management

Optimization Solutions

Asset Management

Others

Segmentation by Service:

Managed Services

Professional Services

Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Healthcare

Municipalities

Food & Retail

Colleges & Universities

Manufacturing & Industrial

