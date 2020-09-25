Global Liquid Crystal Polymers Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Liquid Crystal Polymers Market market.

Global Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global liquid crystal polymers market report has been segmented on the basis of application and region.

Global Liquid Crystal Polymers Market: Overview

Liquid crystal polymers (LCPs) are aromatic polymers present in liquid or solid form. These polymers are chemically inert and resist stress cracking at high temperatures. Liquid crystal polymers are used for various applications such as electronics and electrical, automotive, and others. The occurrence of liquid crystallinity in polymer is due to dissolution of polymer in a solvent which referred to lyotropic liquid-crystal polymers or due to the polymer heated above its melting transition point that referred to thermotropic liquid-crystal polymers.

Global Liquid Crystal Polymers Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for liquid crystal polymers in electronics and electrical industry owing to its superior properties such as light weight, resistance at elevated temperatures, and others, is a key factor expected to augment growth of the global liquid crystal polymers market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand of liquid crystal polymers in automotive industry owing to its properties such as easy to use, low weight, chemical inertness, high performance material, and others, is expected to drive growth of the potential market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of the polymers as a substitute to engineering resin for ultra-thin components, is expected to support revenue growth of liquid crystal polymers market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of liquid crystal polymers is a major factor which may hinder growth of the potential market over the forecast period. In addition, availability of substitutes is other factor expected to restrain the target market over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of these polymers in medical and consumer goods applications is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers, which in turn is projected to potential growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Liquid Crystal Polymers Market: Segment Analysis

Among the application segments, the electrical & electronics segment is expected to account for major revenue share contribution in the target market over the long run, owing to its properties such as inherent flame retardance, high temperature resistance, good weatherability, and others.

Global Liquid Crystal Polymers Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific market holds for major revenue share and is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the global liquid crystal polymers market. Growing electronics and electrical industry, which in turn increase demand for the polymers in the region is a factor expected to support revenue growth of the global market over the long run. China is anticipated to account for significant revenue growth in the potential market, followed by India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. North America liquid crystal polymers market is expected to register moderate revenue share in the target market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for liquid crystal polymers in automotive, electronics and electrical, and medical applications is a factor expected to fuel growth of the North America market over the forecast period. Europe market is projected to register moderate growth rate in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Lightning

Automotive

Medical

Others (Food Containers & Mechanical Parts)

