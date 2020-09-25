Global Purging Compound Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Purging Compound Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Purging Compound Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global purging compound market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, process, application, and region.

Global Purging Compound Market: Overview

Purging compound is a plastic resin compound designed for cleaning of thermoplastic molding machines such as injection molding machines, blow molding machines, and extruders. Purging compounds are also used for manufacturing of plastic parts for various industries, including automotive, medical, and many other. Purging compounds are used for plastic processing as it reduces the down time of machines and improves efficiency as well as quality of the product.

Global Purging Compound Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for purging compound in various applications such as automotive, construction, medical, consumer goods, electronics and packaging industry coupled with rapid industrialization, is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global purging compound market over the forecast period. In addition, rising demand for purging compound in extrusion process coupled with growing packaging industry, is another factor anticipated to fuel growth of the target market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand for purging compound by manufacturers owing to curb wastage of raw material, reduce machine downtime, lower cleaning cost, and others, is among some factors anticipated to propel growth of the potential market over the long run.

However, high cost of purging compounds is among the factors which may hamper demand for purging compound and restrain growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Government regulations formulated for compliance of purging compounds in food products and medicines is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for growth of the potential market during the forecast period.

Global Purging Compound Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product type, the mechanical purging segment is expected to account for highest share in terms of value and volume in the target market over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand in various applications such as automotive, construction, polymers, and others. Among process, the extrusion segment is expected to hold significant share in terms of revenue in the target market during the forecast period, due to its properties such as durability, versatility, and others. Among application, the automotive segment is expected to register major revenue share in the target market over the forecast period, as it helps in reduction of carbon components and scrap from heavy machineries.

Global Purging Compound Market: Regional Analysis

The purging compound market in North America accounts for highest share contribution in terms of revenue and is expected to dominate the target market in the over the forecast period. Increasing demand for purging compound in plastic processing equipments and presence of prominent players in countries in the region, is a factor anticipated to drive growth of the North America purging compound market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific purging compound market is projected to grow at a rapid rate in the target market in the next coming years. This can be attributed to rising use of different processes such as extrusion and injection molding in various applications in countries in the region. Europe purging compound market is projected to witness moderate share in terms of revenue in the target market over the forecast period, followed by Middle East & Africa.

Global Purging Compound Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Product Type:

Mechanical Purging

Chemical/Foaming Purging

Liquid Purging

Segmentation on the Basis of Process:

Extrusion

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Automotive

Construction

Polymer

Industrial Machinery

Others (Medical, Consumer Goods, Electronics, and Packaging)

