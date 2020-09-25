Global Aircraft Sensors Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aircraft Sensors Market market.

Global Aircraft Sensors Market: Overview

Aviation system includes navigation, communication, tactical systems, display, and management of other various systems. Sensors that are used for functioning of aircrafts are known as aircraft sensors. Aircraft sensors are designed specifically according to requirements for each type of aircrafts. Different type of sensors is used in different parts of the aircraft, for example; cabin pressure indicators, temperature sensors, cargo humidity sensors, and environmental cabin control sensors are used in cabin gallery and cargo part; whereas break torque sensors, center gravity force sensors, etc. are used in landing gear and breaks. Sensors provide data to aircraft computer and transmit it to the display, thus, they are expected to play an important role in modern aviation sector.

Global Aircraft Sensors Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for aircrafts with advanced technology is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global aircraft sensors market. Growing commercial aviation industry, coupled with growing importance of avionics are factors supporting growth of the global market. In addition, rapidly growing tourism industry, especially for medical purposes, and requirement for reduction in air travel time are also factors expected to fuel growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing investments in R&D activities to improve safety, automated take-off and landing systems, and collision avoidance systems are some of the other factors expected to support growth of the global aircraft sensors market in the near future.

However, increasing cyber security concerns is a challenging factor that may hamper growth of the global aircraft sensors market. Nevertheless, increasing adoption of Internet of things for aviation applications and growing demand for undammed aerial vehicles for various applications can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Aircraft Sensors Market: Segment Analysis

Among the connectivity segments, the wireless segment is expected to account for high growth in terms of revenue in the global market. Increasing preference for wireless technology for communication and data transfer from aviation sector is a key factor supporting growth of this segment. In addition, increasing number of wireless system installations in aircrafts as it reduces complexities of design is another factor supporting growth of the wireless segment in the global market.

Among the platform segments, the unmanned aerial vehicle segment is expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Use of various types of sensors in UAVs such as global positioning sensor, altitude sensor, flow sensor, pressure sensor, etc. is a factor fueling growth of this segment in the global market.

Global Aircraft Sensors Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in North America dominates the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Presence of prominent players and growing concerns of air traffic are factors driving growth of the target market in this region. Market in Europe is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, followed by Asia Pacific market.

Global Aircraft Sensors Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by sensor type:

Altimeter Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Radar Sensors

Position and Displacement Sensors

Proximity Sensors

Temperature Sensors

GPS Sensors

Speed Sensors

Gyroscopes

Smoke Detection Sensors

Others (Force Sensors, Torque Sensors, Level Sensors, etc.)

Segmentation by connectivity:

Wireless

Wired

Segmentation by platform:

Rotary-wing Aircraft

Fixed-wing Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

