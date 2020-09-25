Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Adventure Tourism Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Adventure Tourism Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Adventure Tourism Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Adventure Tourism Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Adventure Tourism Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global Adventure Tourism market report has been segmented as per type, activity, age group, sales channel, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Adventure Tourism Market: Overview

Adventure tourism is a tourist activity that includes physical activity or activities in nature which may require physical exertion and special skills. The adventure travel includes various adventurous activities such as climbing, hiking, rafting, caving, cycling, hunting, and other activities.

Global Adventure Tourism Market: Dynamics

Increasing number of travelers those are keen to visit new destinations across the globe is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, growing tourism industry, rising disposable income of individuals, increasing adventure trips with group or solo or couple across the globe are major factors expected to support growth of the target market.

Rising tourism promotional activities by government, increasing investment in tourism sector by government, rising trend towards adventure activities during vacation are major factor expected to fuel growth of the global market during forecast period. In addition, relaxation on travel restrictions and aggressive tourism promotional strategies adopted by various countries across the globe are some factors expected to proliferate growth of the global market in the next 10 years. Furthermore, rising social media advertisement through various social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and others for offering better travel deals is another major factor expected to contribute significantly in growth of the target market.

However, unpredictable weather pattern is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market to a certain extent. In addition, high cost associated with adventure activities is another factor may hamper growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Adventure Tourism Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of type, soft adventure segment is expected to account for a major share in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to increasing preference for soft adventure tourism activities such as biking, trekking, boat tours, skiing, wildlife viewing, and some other among individuals across the globe.

Among the activity segmentation, land-based activity segment is expected to account for a major share in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to increasing inclination towards the land-based activities such as trekking, wildlife and jeep safaris, and bird watching among individuals.

Global Adventure Tourism Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific is expected to register highest growth in the global adventure tourism market over the forecast period. Increasing tourist arrival, increasing disposable income, availability of various national park and wildlife reserves, and relaxation on travel restrictions in various countries in the region are some factors anticipated to fuel growth of the Asia Pacific adventure tourism market. Market in Europe is expected to dominate the target market in terms of revenue followed by market in North America, owing to well-developed tourism sector and high preference to visit countries in these regions among travellers. Markets in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing awareness among tourists about the various adventure destinations in the countries in these regions.

Global Adventure Tourism Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Soft Adventure

Hard Adventure

Segmentation by activity:

Water-based Activity

Land-based Activity

Air-based Activity

Segmentation by age group:

Below 30 Years

30-41 Years

42-49 Years

50 Years and Above

Segmentation by sales channel:

Direct

Travel Agents

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Adventure Tourism Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Adventure Tourism Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580