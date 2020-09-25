Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Pressure Sensors Market market.

The global automotive pressure sensors market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, transduction type, application type, electric vehicle type, vehicle type, and region.

Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market: Overview

Pressure sensors are used to measure pressure of liquid or gases. Automotive pressure sensors are mainly used to control diesel and gasoline engines for safety enhancement, emission control, and engine optimization. It accurately monitors conditions such as exhaust gas pressure of exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), air volume, etc. in order to improve efficiency of the engine. Pressure sensors are also used in airbags as they detect pressure spikes caused due to front or side impact and release air bags.

Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market: Dynamics

Rapidly growing automotive sector and increasing installation of electrical systems in vehicles is expected to propel demand for automotive pressure sensors and drives growth of the global market over the forecast period. Environmental regulation regarding vehicles emission in various countries, coupled with use of pressure sensor to improve efficiency and emission control is also expected to boost growth of the global automotive pressure sensors market. Automotive pressure sensors are designed to operate in extremely harsh environment to withstand with wide range of vibrations, temperature fluctuation, various electromagnetic conditions, and shocks, which is also expected to fuel growth of the target market. Furthermore, increasing use of microelectromechanical systems technology is a factor anticipated to support growth of the global automotive pressure sensors market over the long run.

However, complex manufacturing process and high cost of automotive pressure sensors may hamper demand and restrain growth of the global automotive pressure sensors market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, increasing investment in R&D activities to improve vehicle engine efficiency can create a lucrative opportunity for growth of the target market.

Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of technology, the microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global market. Increasing use of microelectromechanical systems, owing to its high reliability and cost-effectiveness is a factor expected to boost growth of the segment in the global market. On the basis of application type, the engine control system segment is expected to dominate the target market in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market: Regional Analysis

Market in the Asia Pacific is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to register high growth rate over the forecast period. Growing automotive industry especially in emerging economies such as china and India is a key factor driving growth of the target market in the region. In addition, increasing demand for electric vehicles and government regulations regarding emission are also anticipating growth of the automotive pressure sensor market in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Technology:

Strain Gauge

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)

Ceramic

Segmentation by Transduction Type:

Optical

Piezo Resistive

Resonant

Capacitive

Others

Segmentation by Application Type:

Power Steering

Engine Control System

Airbags

Transmission

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Segmentation by Electric Vehicle Type:

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Commercial Vehicles (CV)

Passenger Cars (PC)

