Global Central Venous Catheter Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Central Venous Catheter Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global central venous catheter market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, design, composition, procedure, end user, and region.

Global Central Venous Catheter Market: Overview

A central venous catheter also known as a central line or CVC, is a long, soft, thin, hollow tube that is placed into a large vein in order to administration of intravenous fluids, blood products, medications, nutrition, cancer medications, etc.

Global Central Venous Catheter Market: Dynamics

Increasing incidence of renal diseases is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017 according to research survey conducted by US Renal Data System (USRDS), around 440,000 patients where suffering with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) in the US and they need hemodialysis for survival yearly.

In addition, increasing prevalence of cancer is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period. Moreover, central venous catheterization is used for chemotherapy administration, administration of intravenous fluids, parenteral nutrition, administration of blood and platelet transfusions, etc. is expected to support growth of this market.

Furthermore, innovative product development and increasing need of long-duration IV therapies such as chemotherapy is another factor expected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period. Moreover, introduction of catheters coupled with antimicrobial protection -which reduce central venous catheter-related infections is expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, risks related to catheters such as damage to central veins, pulmonary complications, cardiac complications, device dysfunction, and catheter-related bloodstream infection are major factors expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, high cost of antimicrobial coated catheters is another factor expected to hamper growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Central Venous Catheter Market: Segment Analysis

By product type, the peripherally inserted central catheter segment is expected to dominate in the target market over the forecast period, increasing adoption rate of catheters for a various treatment options such as chemotherapy, antibiotic treatment, and nutrition. By design, the multi lumen segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period as it enables management of more than 1 treatment at same time.

By composition, the polyurethane segment is register highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to its functionalities such as greater compatibility, flexibility, etc. By procedure, the chemotherapy procedure segment is expected to dominate in the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period as it is considered as effective alternatives for conventional drug infusion techniques for chemotherapy. In addition, increasing incidence of cancer is expected to support growth of this segment.

Global Central Venous Catheter Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America expected to dominate in the global market, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure and easy availability of catheters in healthcare facility. In addition, increasing prevalence of cancer in various countries in the region. The market in Europe is expected to be the second largest market for central venous catheter, owing to increasing number of patients undergoing dialysis and transfusion of blood products across countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register higher growth rate, owing to increasing patient pool, rising government initiatives in order to provide better healthcare facilities, and rising disposable income across various countries in this region over the forecast period.

Global Central Venous Catheter Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC)

Implantable Ports

Tunneled Central Venous Catheter

Non-tunneled Central Venous Catheter

Segmentation by design:

Single Lumen

Double Lumen

Multiple Lumen

Segmentation by composition:

Polyurethane

Polyethylene

Silicon

Segmentation by procedure:

Cardiovascular Procedure

Chemotherapy Procedure

Dialysis Procedure

Segmentation by end user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

