Global LNG Bunkering Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global LNG bunkering market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

Global LNG Bunkering Market: Overview

LNG (Liquid Natural Gas) is an alternative fuel for shipping, as liquefied natural gas emits fewer polluting substances. Bunkering is the process of refueling marine vessels or facility in the form of conventional marine fuel such as marine diesel fuel, heavy fuel oil, and marine gas fuels, using pipelines which are connected to the terminal.

Global LNG Bunkering Market: Dynamics

Increasing number of vessels and ships using LNG, owing to increasing need for cleaner fuels is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, stringent government regulations in various countries across the globe in order to reduce chemical emissions of harmful gases is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market during the forecast period. For instance, The America Bureau of Shipping (ABS), developed a framework of risk assessment considering LNG leakage during bunkering, that includes leaks from LNG pipes, tanks, pumps, hoses, overfilling vessel fuel tanks, and external impact. Which in turn expected to creates suitable environment for growth of target market.

However, high transportation cost and safety required for transportation process are major factors expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, lack of infrastructure in order to fuel LNG across bunkering locations is another factor expected to hamper growth of the target market in the near future.

Technological advancements and rising research and development activities for innovative product development, owing to stringent government policies are expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Global LNG Bunkering Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product type, the ship-to-ship LNG bunkering segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to its advantages such as quick transfer operations and high capacity of 700-7500 tons.

On the basis of end user, the offshore support vessel segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to its cost effective exploration and production activities.

Global LNG Bunkering Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Europe is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to stringent government regulations for emission on rising offshore oil and gas exploration and production activities across various countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for energy across various industrial applications and rising towards use of LNG as a marine fuel across various countries in this region. The market in North America is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global LNG Bunkering Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Portable Tanks

Ship-to-Ship

Port-to-Ship

Truck-to-Ship

Segmentation by end user:

Ferries

Cruise-Ships

Bulk and General Cargo Fleet

Offshore Support Vessels

Tanker Fleet

Container Fleet

