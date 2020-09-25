Global Epichlorohydrin Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Epichlorohydrin Market market.

Global Epichlorohydrin Market: Overview

Epichlorohydrin (ECH) is an epoxide and organochlorine compound which is a highly reactive electrophilic compound. It is miscible in polar organic solvents but moderately soluble in water. Epichlorohydrin has a pungent, garlic or chloroform-like odor, and colorless appearance. It is manufactured in two steps, beginning by reaction of allyl chloride with hypochlorous acid to form two isomeric alcohols which is further reacted with base such as sodium hydroxide in order to give an epoxide. The epichlorohydrin is widely used in production of plastics, epoxy resins, glycerol, elastomers, and others.

Global Epichlorohydrin Market: Dynamics

Growing adoption of epoxy resins in various end use industries, owing to its properties such as good dielectric properties, high tensile strength, corrosion resistant, and others, is expected to be a major factor driving growth of the global epichlorohydrin market over the forecast period. Growing paints & coatings industry coupled with rapid industrialization, are other factors anticipated to drive growth of the target market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand for bio-based glycerin epichlorohydrin from various end users such as automotive, pharmaceutical, construction, and other industries, owing to its biodegradability property is expected to fuel growth of the epichlorohydrin market over the forecast period.

However, stringent regulations by government pertaining to environmental and health concern is a key factor which may hamper growth of the potential market over the forecast period. In addition, high raw material cost is another factor expected to restrain growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Increasing investment in research and development for product innovation is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers, which in turn is anticipated to support revenue growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Epichlorohydrin Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of feedstock, the propylene-based segment is expected to hold significant revenue share in the target market over the long run. Among application, the epoxy resins segment is expected to account for highest share contribution in terms of revenue in the target market in the next coming years. On the basis of end user, the paints & coatings segment is anticipated to register for major revenue share in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Epichlorohydrin Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific market accounts highest revenue share contribution and is projected to grow at a rapid rate in the global epichlorohydrin market. Growing demand for epoxy resins from various end use industries such as paints & coatings, construction, electronics, and others is a factor expected to drive growth in terms of revenue in the Asia Pacific epichlorohydrin market over the forecast period. Europe epichlorohydrin market is anticipated to register moderate revenue growth in the target market over the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization coupled with growing pharmaceutical, construction, and other industries in the region. The epichlorohydrin market in North America is projected to witness moderate share in terms of revenue in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Epichlorohydrin Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Feedstock:

Propylene-based

Glycerin-based

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Epoxy Resins

Synthetic Glycerin

Water Treatment Chemicals

Others (Elastomers, Lubricants, Surfactants, Plasticizers, Emulsifiers, Dyes, Adhesives, and Ion Exchange Resins)

Segmentation on the Basis of End User:

Paints & Coatings

Electronics

Construction

Pharmaceutical

Others (Automotive, Textile, Agrochemical, and Industrial)

