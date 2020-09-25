Global Baby Drinks Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Baby Drinks Market market.

Global Baby Drinks Market: Overview

Baby drinks include juices and milk which are helpful for the overall growth of the baby. There are various types of baby drinks available across the globe such as, infant formula, baby juice, and baby electrolyte available in the market and all are considered as high energy and healthy drinks for baby.

Global Baby Drinks Market: Dynamics

Increasing birth rate across the globe and rising awareness about the baby drinks among parents across the globe are key factors expected to drive growth of the global baby drinks market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for easy nutrition drinks for babies and increased disposable income of individuals are other factors fueling growth of the target market.

Increasing demand for healthy and safe baby foods, and baby drinks that are alternative for breast feeding is a major factor anticipated to boost demand for the baby drinks during the forecast period. In addition, increasing awareness about the beneficial properties of baby drinks resulting in rising demand for baby drinks is expected to proliferate growth of the global market in the next 10 years.

However, factors expected to hamper growth of the global market includes availability of high sugar content in baby drinks, increasing government initiatives for breastfeeding across the globe, and increasing concerns about safety and quality of baby food products among parents.

Global Baby Drinks Market: Segment Analysis

A rapid growing working female population and rising preference towards the various baby drinks such as infant milk and growing-up milk are primary factors driving revenue growth of the infant formula segment among the product type segment.

Among the sales channel, the supermarkets segment is expected to account for significant share in the target market, owing to wide availability of various baby food products in supermarkets and availability of discounts, quick and easy shopping, ease for product comparison under one roof, and product sampling availability in supermarkets.

Global Baby Drinks Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific baby drinks market accounted for highest revenue share and is expected to dominate the target market over the forecast period. Increasing population of the age group 0-4 years, increasing disposable income, and rise in female working population in various countries in the region are some factors anticipated to fuel growth of the Asia Pacific baby drinks market. Market in North America is expected to register a moderate growth in the global market, owing to changing lifestyle and standard of living, high awareness about various baby food products among parents, and presence of leading baby food manufacturers in countries in this region. Markets in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing birth rate and increasing disposable income of parents in countries in these regions.

Global Baby Drinks Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Baby Juice

Concentrated

Ready to Drink

Infant Formula

Infant Milk

Growing-up Milk

Baby Electrolyte

Segmentation by age group:

Less than 6 Months

6-12 Months

12-36 Months

36 Months and above

Segmentation by sales channel:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Medical/Pharmacy stores

