Global Radar Sensor Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Radar Sensor Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Radar Sensor Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028. The global radar sensor market report has been segmented on the basis of component, type, technology, range, application, and region.

Global Radar Sensor Market: Overview

Radar sensor is a type of sensor used in radar systems, which detects velocity and position of the distant object. Radar technology helps to detect stationary and moving objects such as cars, trucks, trains, cargoes, etc. In Radar system, small narrow beam is transmitted in the direction of the object and it reflects back to the receiver in order to display distance between object and at the receivers end. It is also used in radar detector that is used for monitoring speed in law enforcement departments. Radar sensor is also used in automation applications in industrial sector. Radar sensor is capable to work in various environmental conditions such as lightning, darkness, clouds, snow or darkness.

Global Radar Sensor Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of radar sensors in automotive sector for various applications such as driver assistance systems in order to improve safety requirements, blind spot detection in cars, automatic emergency breaks, and lane change assistance, is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global radar sensor market over the forecast period.

Growing use of radar sensor in defence sector especially in border security owing to increasing illegal immigration and acts of terrorism, is another factor anticipated bolster demand for security applications and drives growth of the global market. Furthermore, increasing application of radar sensors in automotive automation such as driverless cars, is expected to boost growth of the global market during the forecast period.

However, high maintenance cost of vehicle based radar sensors may hamper growth of the global radar sensor market over the long run. Nevertheless, growing demand for driver assistance systems in developing countries can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Radar Sensor Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segment, the non-imaging radar segment is expected to account for leading shares in terms of revenue in the global market. Increasing usage of non-imaging radar in automotive and traffic monitoring systems and in defense sector, is a factor supporting growth of the segment in the global market.

Among the application segment, the automotive segment is expected to account for fastest growth over the forecast period. Growing automotive sector and growing use of radar sensor in electronic systems in vehicles to provide safety and comfort to the driver is anticipated to bolster growth of the segment.

Global Radar Sensor Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in the Asia Pacific is expected to accounts for significant growth rate in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Growing automotive sector especially in countries in the region such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, is a key factor supporting growth of the target market.

Global Radar Sensor Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Transmitter

Receiver

Antenna

Processing

Video Amplifier

Duplexer

Segmentation by Type:

Altimeter

Imaging Radar

Non-imaging Radar

CW Radar

Speed Gauge

Pulse Radar

Segmentation by Technology:

RF MEMS-based radar sensors

Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

Millimeter wave

Time Domain Reflectometry (TDR)

Others

Segmentation by Range:

Long-Range Radar

Mid-Range Radar

Short-Range Radar

Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace and Defense

Security and Surveillance

Environmental and Weather Monitoring

Automotive

Industrial

Others (Healthcare, Medical, etc.)

