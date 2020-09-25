Global Waste Recycling Services Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Waste Recycling Services Market market.

Global Waste Recycling Services Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global waste recycling services market report has been segmented on the basis of waste type, application, and region.

Global Waste Recycling Services Market Overview:

Waste management are activities or actions required to manage waste from final disposal. This process includes collection, transport, treatment, and disposal of waste. Recycling is processing used, waste materials into new useful products. This is done to reduce the use of raw materials that would have been used. Recycling uses less energy and is a better way of controlling air, water, and land pollution.

Global Waste Recycling Services Market Dynamics:

Developing regulation related to water management by the government of developed and developing countries and increasing government approach towards recycling and reusing products are some major factors expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, various initiatives by the government of developed countries in collaboration with private players is expected to support growth of the market to certain extent.

Moreover, rising electronic waste across the globe and increasing investment by major players focusing in development of new technologies to convert waste to fuel are some other factor expected to boost growth of the global market.

In addition, increasing awareness towards benefit of recycling among people and growing number of recycling manufacturers are among other factors expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, high initial cost for manufacturing and installation of solid-state transformers is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market.

Increasing investment by major players, coupled with various initiatives by the government of developing countries for waste management is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Waste Recycling Services Market Segment:

By waste type, waste recycling services market is segmented into compost and food waste, glass and fiberglass, metal scraps, waste paper, electronic waste, and others. The electronic waste segment is likely to dominate the market in the forecast timeline, owing to the lowered lifespan of consumer electronic devices which in turn result in generation of huge amounts of electronic waste.

Region Analysis:

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The dominance can be attributed to increasing initiatives by the government towards waste management and presence of major players operating in the countries in this region. In 2011, Waste Management a waste management company operating in the US, produced enough energy to power more than 1.17 Mn homes and expanded their waste recycling capacity by 1 Mn tons. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth, owing to increasing per capita income of middle-class population and increasing government approach towards zero waste, coupled with changing rules and regulations related to waste disposable. The market in Europe is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the global market.

Global Waste Recycling Services Market Segmentation:

By Waste Type:

Compost and Food Waste

Glass and Fiberglass

Metal Scraps

Waste Paper

Electronic Waste

By Application:

Municipal

Industrial

Others

