Global Wireless Earphone Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Wireless Earphone Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global wireless earphone market report has been segmented on the basis of sensor type, deployment, end user, and region.

Global Wireless Earphone Market: Overview

Wireless earphone includes single earbud, sports ear buds or over the ear earphones. Wireless earphone is connected to various device such as laptops, computers, smartphones, televisions, stereo speakers, etc. through technology such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or NFC. Wireless earphones transmit and receives signal without use of any type of cable or wire. In the case of Bluetooth technology earphones, it includes small computer chip that enables connectivity between the device and earphone. Wireless earphone can be connected to the multiple devices. It is rechargeable device with battery life around twenty to thirty hours. They are used for communication, listening to music, video gaming, or for various other applications.

Global Wireless Earphone Market: Dynamics

Increasing preference for wireless devices, coupled with increasing use of smart devices is a major factor expected to boost demand for wireless earphone and drives growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, growing trend of wireless earphones as they provide freedom of movement and can be used during gym workout, sports, or other physical activities is another factor anticipated to propel growth of the global market. Wireless earphones also have features such as noise cancellation, noise isolation, and frequency response. Availability of various types of wireless earphones is making consumers more inclined towards its usage. Furthermore, rising disposable income and availability of compatible wireless earphones with the smartphones by the consumer electronics manufacturers are some of the other factors expected to bolster growth of the global wireless earphone market in the near future.

However, limited connecting accessibility in terms of distance range from the device is a challenging factor, may hamper growth of the global wireless earphone market. In addition, wireless earphones are more expensive than wired earphones that could affect demand for the target product. Nevertheless, growing popularity of wireless earphones among young population can create high revenue opportunity for players in the target market.

Global Wireless Earphone Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of technology, the Bluetooth segment is expected to account for lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the global market. Availability of Bluetooth in most devices and easy connectivity are some of the factors which are anticipated to boost growth of the segment in the global market.

Global Wireless Earphone Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in North America dominates the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Presence of prominent players and growing adoption of new technological devices among individuals are factors driving growth of the target market in countries in the region. Market in Europe is expected to register a significant growth rate in terms of revenue in the near future. Market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to growing consumer electronics sector and high adoption of smartphones in emerging economies such as China and India.

Global Wireless Earphone Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

In-ear

Over-ear

Segmentation by Technology:

Bluetooth

Near-field Communication (NFC)

Wi-Fi

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Gaming and Virtual Reality

Music and Entertainment

Sports and Fitness

Others

