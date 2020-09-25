Global 3D Sensors Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the 3D Sensors Market market.

Global 3D Sensors Market: Overview

3D Sensors are used to measure depth of any type of object by illuminating that object with some kind of light source such as laser, and measure the backscattered light. In order to measure depth, triangulation is created by using two 2D cameras. In case of TOF sensors, time delay is measured from light emission for depth detection. Three dimensional sensor provide clearer and accurate view and provides accurate identifications of objects and obstacles. It provides complete image in short span of time. 3D sensors are used in smartphones, cameras, robotics, and various other devices.

Global 3D Sensors Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for 3D sensing technology especially in consumer electronics is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global 3D Sensors market over the forecast period. 3D sensors are used in driver assistance systems to detect potential risks or any kind of obstacle when driver is unable to see the entire road clearly. It also helps to detect blind spots in the region that cannot be detected by naked eye. These factors are anticipated to bolster demand for 3D sensors and drives growth of the global market. Furthermore, rising use of 3D sensors for security and surveillance purposes is a factor anticipated to support growth of the global 3D Sensors market over the forecast period.

However, 3D Sensors have high maintenance cost and high power requirement for data processing obtained by 3D sensors are some of the factors could affect growth of the target market. Nevertheless, growing use of 3D sensor for virtual reality applications, gaming, as well as for navigation purposes can create high revenue opportunities for key players in the global 3D sensors market.

Global 3D Sensors Market: Segment Analysis

on the basis of technology, the time-of-flight segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue, as it provides high frame rate and accuracy required for precise applications. This segment is expected to account for significant growth in terms of revenue in the near future. In addition, increasing preference for compact devices is another factor supporting growth of the target segment. On the basis of application, consumer electronics segment is expected to account for fastest growth in terms of revenue in the target market. Growing demand for virtual reality and gaming devices among end user is a key factor driving growth of the consumer electronics segment.

Global 3D Sensors Market: Regional Analysis

Market in North America accounted for major share in terms of revenue and is anticipated to maintain its position over the forecast period. Increasing investment in R&D for expanding area of application of 3D sensors is a factor driving growth of the target market in countries in the region. In addition, presence of major players is another factor supporting growth of the 3D sensor market in North America. The Asia Pacific 3D sensor market is expected to contribute significant share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption in various end use industries.

Global 3D Sensors Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Technology:

Time-of-Flight

Stereo Vision

Ultrasound

Structured Light

Segmentation by Type:

Acoustic Sensor

Image Sensor

Accelerometer Sensor

Position Sensor

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace and Defense

Security and Surveillance

Industrial Robotics

Automotive

Healthcare

Entertainment

Others

