Global Healthcare Analytics Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Healthcare Analytics Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global healthcare analytics market report has been segmented on the basis of component, type, delivery, application, and region.

Global Healthcare Analytics Market: Overview

Healthcare analytics is a branch of analysis that is focused on insights of services such as hospital management, treatment costs, patient records, diagnostics, etc. It provides robust overview about healthcare facility centers such as hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Healthcare analytics is provided on two levels namely micro and macro.

Healthcare analytics collects data regarding pharmaceuticals, drugs, claims and cost data, patients behavior, research and development in order to provide accurate information to the end user. Healthcare analytics provides data regarding workflow improvement and patients care, predictive modulations, and future patient interactions. It contains data discovery tools, direction or step by step process, access to testing environment, and enterprise data warehouse.

Global Healthcare Analytics Market: Dynamics

Increasing government initiatives to encourage adoption of electronic health records in order to provide proper healthcare facilities and management is a major factor driving growth of the global healthcare analytics market. These initiatives are also help to maintain patient records available and accessible whenever its needed. In addition, it also helps to improve care coordination and provide better healthcare are also factors fueling growth of the global market.

Increasing investment in healthcare sector for providing healthcare services at affordable cost, coupled with growing digitalization in various countries is also expected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, growing applications of big data in healthcare analytics for data regarding population and prevention of epidemic or diseases are some of the factors, anticipated to boost growth of the global healthcare analytics market in the near future.

However, high cost associated with healthcare analytics systems is a factor that may hamper growth of the global healthcare analytics market during the forecast period. In addition, concerns regarding data security is another factor that could affect growth of the global market. Nevertheless, increasing demand for cloud based healthcare analytics can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Healthcare Analytics Market: Segment Analysis

As per delivery, the on-demand segment is expected to account for significant growth rate in terms of revenue in the near future owing to increasing preference for affordable and ese to use on-demand healthcare analytics.

As per application, the clinical segment is expected to account for high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing focus on registration of all the patients in order to track the data of each visit, is anticipated to bolster growth of the segment in the healthcare analytics market.

Global Healthcare Analytics Market: Regional Analysis

Market in North America is expected to accounts for major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of data analytics in clinics and hospitals is a key factor driving growth the target market in North America. Market in Europe is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by Asia Pacific.

Global Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Software

Service

Segmentation by Type:

Prescriptive

Predictive

Cognitive

Segmentation by Delivery:

Cloud

On-demand

Segmentation by Application:

Supply Chain

Clinical

Waste

Fraud

PHM

RCM

