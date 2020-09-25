Global Sensor Fusion Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sensor Fusion Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global sensor fusion market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, end user, and region.

Global Sensor Fusion Market: Overview

Sensor fusion combines various types of physical sensors in order to receive an accurate result. In this process, data is collected from multiple sources and provided to the system. Sensor fusion system is similar to central nervous system of human body, which collects all the information from sensory organs. Sensor fusion is used for image processing, camera settings, vehicles, etc. According to certain parameters, various devices such as data, tablets, laptops, smartphones, and health monitoring systems are used for combining and analyzing collected information. Sensor fusion is used in various sectors such as automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, weather forecasting, defence, aviation, marine, etc.

Global Sensor Fusion Market: Dynamics

Growing adoption of integrated sensors in smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart warbles among end users, is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global sensor fusion market over the forecast period. Increasing use of sensor fusion system in automotive sector for various applications such as radio detection and ranging, light detection and ranging, collision avoidance, driver assistance system, and others, is anticipated to drive growth of the target market. In addition, increasing demand for sensor fusion for IoT applications is a factor also expected to boost growth of the global sensor fusion market in upcoming years.

However, increasing complexity in sensor fusion software and hardware, is a factor that may hamper growth of the global sensor fusion market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, use of sensor fusion technology in robotics especially for industrial applications can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Sensor Fusion Market: Segment Analysis

Currently, on the basis of technology, the microelectromechanical systems segment is expected to dominates the global market in terms of revenue owing to increasing use of microelectromechanical systems based sensor fusion technology for motion sensing, image sensing, and radar applications. On the basis of end user, the consumer electronics segment is expected to register high growth rate over the forecast period, due to increasing demand for sensor fusion system based smart devices among consumers. In addition, home automation segment is anticipated to account for lucrative revenue growth rate in the near future.

Global Sensor Fusion Market: Regional Analysis

Increasing demand for sensor fusions from rapidly growing automotive and consumer electronics sector in the Asia Pacific is a key factor driving growth of the target market in developing countries in the region. Market in Asia Pacific expected to account for significant growth rate in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Market in North America is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by Europe.

Global Sensor Fusion Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Technology:

Non- Microelectromechanical Systems (Non-MEMS)

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)

Segmentation by Product Type:

Temperature Sensors+ Pressure Sensors+ Humidity or Light Sensors or Gas Sensors

Radar + Image Sensors

IMU+GPS

Inertial Combo Sensors

Others

Segmentation by End User:

Military

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Home Automation

Medical

Others

