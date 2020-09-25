Global Polypropylene Compounds Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Polypropylene Compounds Market market.

Global Polypropylene Compounds Market: Introduction

Polypropylene compounds are thermoplastic resins produced using a blend of one or more base polyolefin with various components, such as fillers and strengtheners, impact modifiers, and pigments and additives.

Global Polypropylene Compounds Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for lightweight materials with high strength in the automotive industry to decrease the weight of the automobile and improve fuel efficiency is expected to augment the growth of the target market. Growing building & construction industry in developing economies owing to rising population and changing living standards is projected to drive the growth of the potential market. Increasing demand for electrical and electronic products across the globe owing to rising spending power of individuals is estimated to support the growth of the global market.

However, fluctuating raw material prices is projected to hamper the growth of the polypropylene compounds market over the next few years.

Global Polypropylene Compounds Market: Product Analysis

Among product segments, the mineral filled polypropylene compound segment is expected to dominate the global market. Growing demand for mineral filled polypropylene compound in electrical and electronics and automotive applications is anticipated to support the growth of the segment. The mostly used minerals in polypropylene compounds are such as glass beads, talc, calcium, silica, and mica.

Global Polypropylene Compounds Market: End Use Analysis

Among end use segments, the automotive segment is anticipated to grow at a moderate growth rate in the target market in the next few years. Increasing demand for polypropylene compound in automotive production as a substitute for metal and engineering plastics is a major factor projected to drive the growth of the segment. The low-density property of polypropylene foam reduces improves the fuel efficiency of the vehicle and reduces overall raw material cost. The electrical and electronics segment is projected to grow at a moderate growth rate over the next few years.

Global Polypropylene Compounds Market: Regional Insights

Asia Pacific polypropylene compounds market is anticipated to account significant revenue share in the global market. Rising demand for polypropylene compound in the building & construction application is a major factor projected to drive the growth of the potential market in Asia Pacific. Growing demand for automobiles in the region owing to urbanization and increasing spending power of consumers is another factor estimated to support the growth of Asia Pacific polypropylene compounds market in the next 10 years.

Asia Pacific is expected to contribute a significant share in terms of revenue in the global polypropylene compounds market, followed by North America and Europe markets. The polypropylene compounds market in North America is expected to grow at a steady growth rate over the forecast period. Growing building & construction coupled with increasing demand for consumer goods in the region are other factors expected to augment revenue growth of North America polypropylene compounds market. The US polypropylene compounds market is expected to contribute a major revenue share in the region followed by Canada. Moreover, the presence of a large number of automotive manufacturers in the region is another factor projected to support revenue growth of North America polypropylene compounds market.

Global Polypropylene Compounds Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product:

Mineral Filled Polypropylene

Compounded TPO

Compounded TPV

Glass Reinforced

Additive Concentrates

Others

Segmentation by End Use:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Textile

Electrical & Electronics

Other (Packaging, Industrial, Consumer Goods)

