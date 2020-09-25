Global Swarm Intelligence Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Swarm Intelligence Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Swarm Intelligence Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global swarm intelligence market report has been segmented on the basis of model, operations, application, and region.

Global Swarm Intelligence Market: Overview

Swarm intelligence is a technology or algorithms, a complex collection of co“ordinated, self-organized, decentralized, flexible, natural or artificial, and robust behaviors that follow simple rules. Moreover, swarm intelligence is an evolving field of biology that inspires artificial intelligence responsive behavior on stochastic choices which is based on behavioral models of insects such as bees, ants, wasps, etc.

Global Swarm Intelligence Market: Dynamics

Increasing deployment of robots, drones, and automation technologies which performs operation with high efficiency and accuracy as compared to humans is among key factor expected to drive growth of the global swarm intelligence market in the near future. Moreover, increasing adoption of swarm-based drones (UAVS) in defense and military sector is among another major factor expected to fuel growth of the global market, owing to various features such as autonomous surveillance, unmanned guidance, invisible display, and high degree of intelligentization.

Furthermore, growing demand for swarm intelligence technology by transportation businesses across the globe is another factor expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period. Increasing implementation of swarm intelligence algorithms and methodology to solve big data hurdles, owing to its ability to search and optimize techniques used for data manipulation and retrieval. Aforementioned is among another major factor expected to proliferate growth of the global market.

However, increasing concerns regarding data privacy and security, lack of swarm based professionals, and lack of awareness regarding swarm intelligence in various countries are major factors expected to hamper growth of the global market. In addition, limitations on funding for deployment of swarm intelligence and reluctance in accepting emergence of technology, owing to its high-cost by key industries are among major factors expected to challenge growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Global Swarm Intelligence Market: Opportunities and Trend

Increasing integration of swarm intelligence technology with IoT devices such as connected cars and growing adoption of swarm intelligence by telecommunications organizations for predefined behavioral operations are opportunities expected to contribute high revenue growth in the global swarm intelligence market.

Increasing R&D activities, growing technological advancements for autonomous micro UAV swarm drones by military and defense industries, and increasing use of swarm robotics in warehouses to achieve optimized operations are key trends observed in the global swarm intelligence market.

For instance, International Federation of Robotics (IFR) registered total of industrial robots sales of approximately 380,550 units which was an incline of 29%, in 2017. Also, according to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), by 2020 total number drones expected to be sold in the US is around 7 Mn.

Global Swarm Intelligence Market: Segment Analysis

Among the model segments, the ant colony optimization segment is expected to register largest share in the global swarm intelligence market. This is primarily attributed due to increasing adoption of ant colony optimization algorithm for real-time applications and scenarios which provide optimal solutions.

Global Swarm Intelligence Market: Regional Analysis

The North America market is expected to contribute major revenue share and hold its dominance in the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register second highest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period, owing to increasing R&D activities, increasing military and defense investments for UAVs, and rising procurement of UAVs in emerging countries in the Asia Pacific. Moreover, the market in Europe is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue.

Global Swarm Intelligence Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Model:

Ant Colony Optimization

Particle Swarm Optimization

Segmentation by Operations:

Routing

Clustering

Scheduling

Optimization

Segmentation by Application:

Drones

Robotics

Human Swarming

