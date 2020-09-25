Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cosmetic Chemicals Market market.

Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global cosmetic chemicals market report has been segmented as per type, application, and region.

Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market: Overview

Cosmetic chemicals mainly used in formulation of various cosmetic products such as skin care, hair care, color cosmetics, and others. Manufacturers are largely focusing on organic cosmetic ingredients to meet consumer demand for organic cosmetic products.

Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for skin care and anti-aging cosmetic products among individuals is a key factor driving growth of the global cosmetics chemicals market. In addition, rising demand for organic and natural cosmetic products, increasing spending on toiletry and cosmetic products, increasing disposable income of individuals are key factors expected to boost growth of the target market during forecast period.

Increasing consciousness about physical appearance, increasing consumer base, changing lifestyle, and increasing working female population are among the other factors expected to drive revenue growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising demand for advanced beauty products and increasing consumer expenditure on branded organic toiletry and cosmetic products are some factors expected to fuel growth of the global market in the next 10 years. Increasing demand for UV absorbent lotions for personal care, and organic and natural based cosmetic products especially in young generations is another factor expected to propel growth of the global cosmetic chemicals market.

However, stringent rules about the toxic chemicals used in cosmetic products is a major factor expected to restraint growth of the global market. In addition, increasing trend towards use of organic cosmetic products expected to hamper growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type, surfactants segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to wide application of surfactants in beauty care and personal care products, and increasing demand for skin care, mens grooming, and hair care products among individuals across the globe.

Among the application, skin care segment is expected to dominate in the global market, owing to increasing demand and usage of skin care products among individuals owing to increasing awareness about healthy skin and skin care among individuals. Increasing focus towards the development of advanced skin care products by cosmetic product manufacturers which are beneficial in specific type of skin problems.

Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America is estimated to account for highest revenue share in the global market, owing to high disposable income, presence of leading toiletries and cosmetics manufacturers in countries in the region. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a highest growth in terms of CAGR in the global market, owing to increasing consumer base, improved standard of living, consciousness about physical appearance among individuals, increased spending on luxury beauty products in emerging countries such as India, China, and other countries in the region. Market in Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing promotional activities for market penetration of cosmetic products in countries in these regions.

Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Surfactants

Emollients & Moisturizers

Specialty Additives (Active Ingredients, Colorants, Conditioning Agents, and Preservatives)

Segmentation by application:

Hair Care

Skin Care

Color Cosmetics

Oral Care

Toiletries

