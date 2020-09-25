Global Ester Gum Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ester Gum Market market.

Global Ester Gum Market: Overview

Ester Gum is an oil-soluble food additive widely used as emulsifier and stabilizer or density adjustment agent and chewing gum base component used for flavoring various oils in beverages.

Global Ester Gum Market: Dynamics

The flavoring oil is extracted from citrus fruits such as oranges and lemons and they tend not to mix with natural fruit juices or carbonated water. Therefore, in order to blend these flavoring oils with fruit juices or carbonated water the ester gum play a vital role, as the flavoring oil after mixing with carbonated water. This in turn is expected to drive growth of the target market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for ester gum from food and beverage industries across the globe in another factor expected to drive growth of the target market. In addition, increasing use of various types of ester gums as texture stabilizers and emulsifier in various beverages such as energy drinks is factor expected to fuel growth of the target market in the near future.

Rising demand of ester gum from paints and inks industry is expected to fuel growth of the potential market in the coming years, owing to its characteristics such as used in toluene-acetone blends and nitrocellulose lacquers. In addition, ester gum is majorly modified with maleic anhydride for varnishes and sealers applications to provide hardness, and increasing use of pentaerythritol ester gum in coatings for lithography applications are among other factors expected to drive growth of the target market.

Increasing focus towards bio-based products, increasing application areas for utilization of formulated ester gum as adhesives are factors expected to offer significant revenue opportunities for product portfolio expansion for major players as well as easy entrance for new players in global ester gum market. In addition, increasing product development and enhancements by novel product manufactures, and increasing merger and acquisitions activities among various players for business expansion across different regions is expected to support significant revenue growth opportunities for players in the global market.

However, stringent rules and regulations associated with ester gum utilization is a major factor expected to restraint growth of the target market to certain extent .

Global Ester Gum Market: Segment Analysis

In the product type segment, the glycerol esters both segment is expected to register high revenue growth in the global market, owing to rising demand of ester gum from paint and ink industries due its characteristics applied over wide range of applications.

Global Ester Gum Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest market share followed by market in North America. The market in Europe is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue, owing to high presence of prominent players in the region. Furthermore, market in Latin America is expected to witness advent growth in terms of market share, owing to growing industrialization and increasing use of ester gum for wide range of application such as paint, adhesives, others followed by market in Middle East & Africa.

Global Ester Gum Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Penta Ester Gum

Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosin (GEWR)

Glycerol Esters of Gum Rosins (GEGR)

Polymerized Rosins of Glycerol Ester (PRGE)

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Beverages

Adhesives

Cosmetics

Chewing Gum

Paints, Inks, and Coatings

Others

