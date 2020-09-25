Global Intimate Wear Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Intimate Wear Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Intimate Wear Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Intimate Wear Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Intimate Wear Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global intimate wear market report has been segmented on the basis of gender, age group, distribution channel, and region.

Global Intimate Wear Market: Overview

Intimate wear or apparel products are undergarments for women and men. Intimate apparel products are mainly used to keep body in shape and maintain personal hygiene. The various types of branded products available in the market such as sleepwear, sportswear, beachwear, shape wear, swimwear, and many more.

Global Intimate Wear Market: Dynamics

Increasing awareness about hygiene, changing lifestyle, and growing awareness about intimate apparels among individuals in the emerging countries across the globe are major factors driving growth of the global intimate wear market. In addition, increasing fashion conscious among end users and increasing urbanization are important factors expected to fuel growth of the global market.

Increasing demand for variety of apparel products with designer patterns and increasing importance of apparel products which are beneficial to human health during various physical activities are some key factors expected to boost growth of the target market during the forecast period. In addition, rising demand for intimate wear among individual due to comfortable nature of the fabric material used to manufacture these products and growing developments in textile industry that satisfy performance, quality and comfort needs of the individuals are among the other factors expected to support for growth of the target market during the forecast period.

However, rising incidences of skin allergies after wearing intimate wears is major factor expected to restraint growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Global Intimate Wear Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of gender, women segment is estimated to account for a major share in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to increasing fashion conscious among female population, raised spending on intimate wear, and increasing awareness about various types of women intimate wear such as shape wear, sportswear, lingerie, maternity wear, swim wear, and sleep wear across the globe.

On the basis of age group, 36 years and above segment is expected to dominate the global intimate wear market, owing to high spending ability, high awareness about the different brands along with various designer patterns, quality, and comfort need of the intimate apparel products among individuals of the 36 years and above age group across the globe.

Global Intimate Wear Market: Region Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to account for highest revenue share in the global market followed by market in the North America, owing to well-developed textile manufacturing infrastructure, availability of skilled labor, high fashion conscious among end users, and strong supply chain in economies such as India, China, and other countries in these regions. Market in Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness lucrative growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing awareness about the personal hygiene and importance of intimate apparel among individuals in countries in these regions.

Global Intimate Wear Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by gender:

Men

Women

Segmentation by age group:

13-17 Years

18-35 Years

36 Years & Above

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Mass Merchandizers

Mono Brand Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

