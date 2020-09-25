Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Laboratory Information Management Systems Market market.

Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global laboratory information management systems market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, component, delivery mode, end user, and region.

Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market: Overview

Laboratory information management system (LIMS) is also known as Laboratory information systems (LIS) or laboratory management system (LMS). LIMS is a computerized system for inventory management, laboratory data, clinical research, patient data management, and project management. LIMS helps to reduce overall operational costs and manage database efficiently.

Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for laboratory information management systems, owing to some factors such as rising investment in healthcare IT infrastructure and structured regulatory framework across various countries in developed nation and rising preference towards providing quality care by end users such as hospitals and clinical laboratories. These are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, rising demand for technologically advanced healthcare solutions for health testing, monitoring, and recording and increasing demand for lab automation processes are some other factors expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, high system cost and lack of skilled professionals are major factors expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the market is rising adoption of smartphones, point-of-care devices, mobile solutions, wearable devices, and e-services is expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Increasing manufacturers focus towards innovative product launches, regional expansion, merger, collaboration, partnership, and acquisition activities in order to increase their revenue share are expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2017, LabVantage Solutions, Inc. introduced its latest version of LIMS -LabVantage 8.3. Moreover, in February 2018, Accelerated Technology Laboratories entered in a collaboration with SciCord Electronic Laboratory Notebook (ELN) to improve companys LIMS portfolio.

Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market: Segment Analysis

Among the delivery mode, the cloud-based product segment is expected to register highest share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to its feature such as access data from multiple locations, many systems, and many branches.

Among end user, the CRO segment is expected to dominate in the target market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for outsourcing LIMS solutions in order to reduce operating cost. Among component, the services component segment is expected to account for highest share in terms of revenue and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to register highest share in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to favorable government initiatives, increasing investment in research and development activities by various government organization, and rising demand for genomic studies across various countries in this region. In addition, well developed infrastructure in various countries in this region is another factor expected to support growth of target market in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of LIMS providing CROs in various countries in this region.

Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Standalone

Integrated

Segmentation by component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation by delivery mode:

On Premise

Cloud Based

Segmentation by end user:

Hospitals

Life Sciences

CROs

Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage and Agriculture Industries

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Others (Forensics and Metal & Mining Laboratories)

