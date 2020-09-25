Global Reactive Diluent Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Reactive Diluent Market market.

Reactive Diluent Market: Introduction

Reactive diluent is a chemical consist of low viscosity glycidyl ethers from short a chain aliphatic alkyphenols or alcohols. This is used to reduce viscosity of epoxy resins, and to improve management and ease of processing in different applications. In addition, reactive diluents enhance properties such as thermal stability, tensile strength, filter loading, and adhesion. Epoxy resins are primarily used for manufacturing coating, paints, composites, and adhesives and sealants. Reactive diluents are also used for solvent-based and waterborne coatings and paints. Reactive diluents reduce release of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Moreover, reactive diluents are used in various end-use applications industries including automotive, electrical and electronics, and wind energy.

Reactive Diluent Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for reactive diluents across different applications such as paint and coating and composites is a major factor estimated to drive growth of the potential market in the next 10 years. In addition, increasing demand of reactive diluent for manufacturing adhesives and sealants is another factor expected to support revenue growth of the potential market over next 10 years.

In addition, increasing demand for reactive diluent from automotive, building & construction, and marine industries is another key factor expected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for material having high mechanical strength, resistance to corrosion, and lightweight, coupled with increasing investments for R&D activities and development of advanced products are other factors expected to drive growth of the potential market.

However, increasing use of low cost substitute including phenolic resins, coupled with stringent regulatory regulations regarding use of epoxy resins are major factors expected to restraint growth of the global market to certain extent.

Reactive Diluent Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the aliphatic type segment is estimated to register major share in term of revenue in the global reactive diluent market. Aliphatic type extensive utilized in various end-use industries such as automotive, construction and building, etc., owing to its enhance properties such as thermal stability, filter loading, tensile strength, and adhesion. The aliphatic type segment revenue is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the paints and coatings segment is expected to register significant share in term of revenue in the global reactive diluent market. The paints & coatings segment revenue is estimated to register fastest CAGR in the next 10 years.

Reactive Diluent Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the global reactive diluent market. Asia Pacific market is expected to register faster growth in terms of revenue over the next 10 years, owing to increasing adoption of reactive diluents compound in paint and coating and composite applications. Increasing adoption of reactive diluents in the wind energy and automotive industries in emerging economies in Asia Pacific are other key factors projected to drive growth of the Asia Pacific reactive diluent market.

Global Reactive Diluent Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Aliphatic

Aromatic

Cycloaliphatic

Segmentation by application:

Paints and Coatings

Composites

Adhesives and Sealants

Others (encapsulation and potting of electronics components, castings, and tooling)

