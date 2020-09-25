Global Arthroscopy Instrument Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Arthroscopy Instrument Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Arthroscopy Instrument Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global arthroscopy instrument market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region.

Global Arthroscopy Instrument Market: Overview

Arthroscopy is also known as keyhole surgery or arthroscopic. It is a type of minimal invasive surgery on joints that is performed to examine and treatment of damages in the joints. Arthroscopy is widely used to treat several knee problems. The instruments used during an arthroscopy surgeries are very small that makes small incision in the skin. In addition, they are used in surgical procedures including knee, shoulder, hand, hip, and other small joint procedures.

Global Arthroscopy Instrument Market: Dynamics

Rising geriatric population and increasing incidences of chronic diseases are key factors expected to drive the revenue growth of the target market over next 10 years. According to the 2017 data published by the United Nation, estimated that nearly 962 Mn people are aged 60 and above, comprising of 13 % worlds population.

In addition, increasing health care expenditure, Higher demand for minimal invasive surgical/operating room procedures, improving medical facilities, are some of the factors boosting the demand for the arthroscopy instrument worldwide.

However, high cost of arthroscopy instrument is a factor expected to hamper the growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Arthroscopy Instrument Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product segment, arthroscope is expected to register fastest growth rate over the forecast years, due to multiple usage of this instrument after sterilization. On the basis of application segment, knee arthroscopy segment is expected to witnessed high revenue share. This is primarily to, growing prevelance knees related disorders among the elderly population. On the basis of end user segment, hospital is expected to dominate the market over the forecoming years.

Global Arthroscopy Instrument Market: Trends

The prominent players are focusing on broadening marketing and strengthen its distribution channels for increasing the outreach of their products in various hospitals and clinics, and is the key trend witnessed in the target market.

For instance, in January 2018, Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA) and VirtaMed AG signed 2-year collaboration agreement for virtual reality simulation training.

In March 2017, DePuy Synthes Mitek Sports Medicine introduces, which is a US-based company launched new suite of knee arthroscopy solutions to aid in improving operating room efficiency.

Global Arthroscopy Instrument Market: Regional Analysis

In 2018, the markets in North America accounted largest market share in the target market. This is primarily attributed to rising incidences of joint-related diseases and high adoption rate of minimal invasive devices and instruments in countries in the region. According to the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine, estimated that approximately 4 million people had undergo knee arthroscopies in 2016. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to gain highest growth rate, due to growing awareness regarding minimal invasive surgeries and higher healthcare expenditure of people in countries such as China and India in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Arthroscopy Instrument Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product:

Arthroscopy Implants

Arthroscope

Visualization Systems

RF Ablation Systems

Motorized Shavers

Fluid Management Systems

Segmentation by application:

Knee Arthroscopy

Shoulder Arthroscopy

Other Arthroscopy Applications (include hips, wrist, spine, etc.)

Segmentation by end user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics

