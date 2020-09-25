Global Bile Duct Cancer Drug Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bile Duct Cancer Drug Market market.

Global Bile Duct Cancer Drug Market: Overview

Bile duct cancer are diagnosed in an ultrasound or CT scan and can be also found during routine gallbladder surgery. Bile duct cancer is divided into two main categories namely, intrahepatic and extrahepatic. The common symptoms of biliary cancer are jaundice, itching, lack of appetite or unexplained weight loss, nausea, enlarged abdominal mass, and abdominal pain. There are three types of standard treatment for bile duct cancer, surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. In addition, new line of treatment is being tested in clinical trials and are funded by various government and private sectors organizations.

Global Bile Duct Cancer Drug Market: Dynamics

Growing prevelance and incidences of cancer worldwide is the major factor driving the growth of the target market over the forecast period. According to World Health Organization, globally Cancer is the second leading cause of death and estimated approximately 9.5 Mn deaths in 2018.

In addition, growing awareness about cancer prevention and control, higher healthcare expenditure, government and private organization funding, and rapidly introduction of new technologically advanced medical products and devices are some other factors expected to drive the growth of the bile duct cancer drug across the globe.

However, stringent health regulatory approval is a factor expected to restraint the growth of the target market to some extent.

Global Bile Duct Cancer Drug Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product segment, 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) is expected to hold major share in the target market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. On the basis of application segment, the hospital is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecoming years.

Global Bile Duct Cancer Drug Market: Trends

Researchers and scientists are focusing on discovering a new type of therapy for bile duct cancer. The aforementioned is a trends witnessed in the target market currently.

For instance, in March 2018, new research on ˜Hsp90 inhibitor drugs -work by destroying several cancer signals and a promising novel type of therapy for treatment of bile duct cancer. This research was funded by the European Union, The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), and the NIHR Biomedical Research Centre at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and the ICR.

Global Bile Duct Cancer Drug Market: Regional Analysis

In 2018, the markets in North America accounted for the major revenue share over the next 10 years. This is primarily due to ongoing research and development activities on cancer drugs and treatment as well as rising number of awareness program in countries in the region. In US, approximately 10,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in people over the age of 70. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to gain market growth over the next ten years, due to rising prevelance of cancer and advanced healthcare facilities in the region.

Global Bile Duct Cancer Drug Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product:

5-fluorouracil (5-FU)

Gemcitabine

Cisplatin

Capecitabine

Oxaliplatin

Segmentation by application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others (include diagnostic & reference laboratories, etc.)

