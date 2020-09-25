Global Automotive Foams Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Foams Market market.

The global automotive foams market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

Global Automotive Foams Market: Introduction

Automotive foams are polymer foams manufactured by combining two phases such as gas and solid together to form foam. The foam incorporated with air bubbles are known as open cell structure or closed cell structure. Closed cell foams are rigid and open cell foams are flexible in nature.

Global Automotive Foams Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry to decrease the overall weight and improve the efficiency of the vehicle is expected to augment growth of the target market. Growing demand for automobiles with high fuel efficiency in developing counties is projected to drive the growth of the potential market. Moreover, growing automotive aftermarket for replacement customizations of auto-parts is estimated to support growth of the global market.

Global Automotive Foams Market: Product Analysis

Among product segments, the polyurethane foam segment is expected to dominate the global market. Increasing need for polyurethane foam in automotive components such as armrest, headrest, seat, door panels, bumper, and other components is anticipated to support growth of the segment. Polyurethane foam reduces the overall weight of the vehicle and provides better fuel efficiency.

Global Automotive Foams Market: Application Analysis

Among application segments, the seating segment is projected to grow at a moderate growth rate in the target market in the next few years. Rising production of automobiles in developing and developed counties is a major factor projected to drive the growth of the segment. Foam in car seats provides support to back and tailbone. As a result, travelers can sit for longer hours for conditions requiring long travel time. The door panels segment is estimated to grow at a higher growth rate over next few years.

Global Automotive Foams Market: Regional Insights

Asia Pacific automotive foams market is anticipated to contribute major share in terms of revenue in the global market. Rising demand for automobiles in the region owing to rapid urbanization and increasing purchase power of individuals is a major factor projected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific automotive market. Moreover, favorable government policies to increase the vehicle efficiency is another factor estimated to support growth of Asia Pacific automotive foams market in the next 10 years.

Asia Pacific is estimated to contribute a major share in terms of revenue in the global automotive foams market, followed by North America and Europe markets. The automotive foams market in North America is projected to register at a moderate growth. Rising demand for commercial vehicles in the region is expected to augment revenue growth of North America automotive foams market. The US market is expected to contribute a major revenue share in the North America automotive foams market followed by Canada. Moreover, the presence of major automobile manufacturers in the region is another factor projected to support revenue growth of automotive foams market in North America.

Global Automotive Foams Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product:

Polyurethane Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Seating

Door Panels

Bumper System

Other (Instrument Panel, Headliners, Seals, Gaskets, etc.,)

