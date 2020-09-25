Global Dermatoscopes Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dermatoscopes Market market.

Global Dermatoscopes Market: Overview

Dermoscopy is a technique for examining appearance of skin like ordinary skin as well as moles and also to diagnose skin problems. It consists of a handheld device, dermatoscopes, that combines strong magnification with good lighting to polarizing filter and to enable dermatologist to get best view possible of skin problem. Dermoscopy can be used to zoom on a mole and to accurately diagnostic details under the surface which are invisible to naked eye. Moles recorded by dermoscopy can be compared over time so that even the slightest change that might indicate a pre-cancerous or cancerous change can be detected.

Global Dermatoscopes Market: Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of skin disease and growing awareness about skin cancer are major factors expected to drive growth of the global dermatoscopes market. In addition, rising disposable income, increasing spending activities, coupled with high demand for dermatology to enhance an individuals aesthetic appearance are some other factors expected to further boost growth of the global market to certain extent.

Moreover, growing demand for dermatoscopes from skincare clinics, owing to wide applicability in treatment/detection of various diseases such as scabies, warts, and fungal infections is another factor expected to further support growth of the global market

However, presence of alternatives such as SPECT & PET and development of biological agents for melanoma detection are some major factors expected to hamper growth of the global market to certain extent.

Increasing numbers of skin cancers such as non-melanoma and melanoma and technological advancements, and R&D activities by major players for development of innovative products are factors expected to create potential opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Dermatoscopes Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of application, the skin tumors segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to rising incidence of chronic skin related disorders.

On the basis of technology, the ultraviolet segment is expected to register significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global Dermatoscopes Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The dominance can be attributed to increasing demand from cosmetic industry, increasing prevalence of skin cancer, and presence of major players operating in the countries in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth, owing to rising disposable income, increasing spending capacity, and increasing demand to enhance an individuals aesthetic appearance from countries such as South Korea. In addition, presence of prominent cosmetic players, coupled with innovative cosmetic products offerings by regional players is expected to further support growth of the target market in this region.

The market in Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth, owing to rising presence of prominent manufactures operating in the developing countries such as Argentina and Brazil in this region.

Global Dermatoscopes Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Contact Dermatoscope

Hybrid Dermatoscope

Non-Contact Dermatoscope

By Technology:

LED

Xenon

Halogen

Ultraviolet

By Method:

Hand-Handled

Trolley Mounted

Headband

By Application:

Skin Tumors

Scabies

Warts

Fungal Infections

