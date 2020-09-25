COVID-19 Impact on Face Recognition Systems Market will register a 13.7% CAGR by 2025

Global Face Recognition Systems Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

A face recognition system is a computer application capable of identifying or verifying a person from a digital image or a video frame from a video source. One of the ways to do this is by comparing selected facial features from the image and a face database.

According to this study, over the next five years the Face Recognition Systems market will register a 13.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1121 million by 2025, from $ 670.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Face Recognition Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Face Recognition Systems market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://bit.ly/3mMOkAa

Companies Profiled in this report includes: NEC Corporation, Safran Group, Ayonix, Crossmatch Technologies, Gemalto, Aware Inc

This study considers the Face Recognition Systems value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

2D Face Recognition

3D Face Recognition

Thermal Face Recognition

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Emotion Recognition

Law Enforcement, Surveillance, and Monitoring

Others

Get Discount of this report: https://bit.ly/2HvXmBL

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Face Recognition Systems market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Face Recognition Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Face Recognition Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Face Recognition Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Face Recognition Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Face Recognition Systems by Players

4 Face Recognition Systems by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Face Recognition Systems Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 NEC Corporation

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Face Recognition Systems Product Offered

11.1.3 NEC Corporation Face Recognition Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 NEC Corporation News

11.2 Safran Group

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Face Recognition Systems Product Offered

11.2.3 Safran Group Face Recognition Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Safran Group News

11.3 Ayonix

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Face Recognition Systems Product Offered

11.3.3 Ayonix Face Recognition Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Ayonix News

11.4 Crossmatch Technologies

Complete Report: https://bit.ly/2S7cO9v

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.