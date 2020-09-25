COVID-19 Impact on Enterprise Cyber Security Market Rise at 7.6% CAGR to 2025

Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Cyber Security is the body of technologies, processes and practices designed to protect networks, computers, programs and data from major cyber threats, such as cyber terrorism, cyber warfare, and cyber espionage. In their most disruptive form, cyber threats take aim at secret, political, military, or infrastructural assets of a nation, or its people. In a computing context, security includes both Cyber Security and physical security.

According to this study, over the next five years the Enterprise Cyber Security market will register a 7.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 141230 million by 2025, from $ 105460 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Enterprise Cyber Security business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise Cyber Security market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Symantec, HP, Intel, Cisco, Trend Micro, IBM, Juniper, Dell, Kaspersky, Check Point, AVG Technologies, ESET, Fortinet, Microsoft, FireEye, Palo Alto Networks, H3C, AlienVault, Huawei, Venustech, NSFOCUS

This study considers the Enterprise Cyber Security value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Security Software

Security Hardware

Security Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Government

Education

Enterprise

Financial

Medical

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Enterprise Cyber Security market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Enterprise Cyber Security market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Enterprise Cyber Security players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Enterprise Cyber Security with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Enterprise Cyber Security submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Enterprise Cyber Security by Players

4 Enterprise Cyber Security by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Symantec

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Product Offered

11.1.3 Symantec Enterprise Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Symantec News

11.2 HP

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Product Offered

11.2.3 HP Enterprise Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 HP News

11.3 Intel

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Product Offered

11.3.3 Intel Enterprise Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Intel News

11.4 Cisco

