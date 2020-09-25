COVID-19 Impact on Data Quality Tools Market Grow at 15.6% CAGR to 2025

Global Data Quality Tools Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Data quality isn’t a nice-to-have when it comes to running your business. It’s a must. Data Quality Tools are software designed for organizations to jump-start their data quality initiatives, ensuring the data remains a key business priority.

According to this study, over the next five years the Data Quality Tools market will register a 15.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4973.9 million by 2025, from $ 2789 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Data Quality Tools business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Data Quality Tools market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Informatica, Talend, IBM, SAP, Oracle, SAS, Experian, Trillium Software, Ataccama, Information Bulider, Pitney Bowes, RedPoint

This study considers the Data Quality Tools value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

On-premises

Cloud

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Enterprise

Government

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Data Quality Tools market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Data Quality Tools market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Data Quality Tools players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Data Quality Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Data Quality Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

