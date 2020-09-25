COVID-19 Impact on Wireless Mesh Network Market Show at 8.3% CAGR to 2025

Global Wireless Mesh Network Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025
A wireless mesh network (WMN) is a communications network made up of radio nodes organized in a mesh topology. It is also a form of wireless ad hoc network. Wireless mesh networks often consist of mesh clients, mesh routers and gateways. The mesh clients are often laptops, cell phones and other wireless devices while the mesh routers forward traffic to and from the gateways which may, but need not, be connected to the Internet. The coverage area of the radio nodes working as a single network is sometimes called a mesh cloud. Access to this mesh cloud is dependent on the radio nodes working in harmony with each other to create a radio network. A mesh network is reliable and offers redundancy. When one node can no longer operate, the rest of the nodes can still communicate with each other, directly or through one or more intermediate nodes. Wireless mesh networks can self-form and self-heal.
According to this study, over the next five years the Wireless Mesh Network market will register a 8.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4079.9 million by 2025, from $ 2965.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Wireless Mesh Network business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Wireless Mesh Network market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Strix Systems Incorporated, Firetide, ABB, Digi International, Aruba Networks, Cisco Systems, Synapse Wireless, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Vigilent, Cambium Networks, Rajant Corporation, Concentris Systems, ArrowSpan, Fluidmesh Networks
This study considers the Wireless Mesh Network value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Sub 1 GHz Band
2.4 GHz Band
4.9 GHz Band
5 GHz Band
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Hospitality
Government
Logistics
Mining
Education
Health Care
Others
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Wireless Mesh Network market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Wireless Mesh Network market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Wireless Mesh Network players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Wireless Mesh Network with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Wireless Mesh Network submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Wireless Mesh Network by Players
4 Wireless Mesh Network by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Strix Systems Incorporated
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Wireless Mesh Network Product Offered
11.1.3 Strix Systems Incorporated Wireless Mesh Network Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Strix Systems Incorporated News
11.2 Firetide
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Wireless Mesh Network Product Offered
11.2.3 Firetide Wireless Mesh Network Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Firetide News
11.3 ABB
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Wireless Mesh Network Product Offered
11.3.3 ABB Wireless Mesh Network Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 ABB News
11.4 Digi International
