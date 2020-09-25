COVID-19 Impact on Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market Soar at 5.9% CAGR to 2025

Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market Growth 2020-2025

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) is an aircraft system without a human pilot aboard, commonly known as a drone and also referred by several other names. Unmanned Aircraft Systems can be remote controlled aircraft or fly autonomously based on pre-programmed flight plans or more complex dynamic automation systems, they can be used both for wild land firefighting and civilian fields.

According to this study, over the next five years the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5260.8 million by 2025, from $ 4187.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Lockheed Martin, Zerotech, Northrop Grumman, IAI, Da-Jiang, Boeing, AeroVironment, Parrot SA, YAMAHA, 3D Robotics, Inc, AscTec, Xaircraft

This study considers the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial

Military

Consumer

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) by Company

4 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Lockheed Martin

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Product Offered

12.1.3 Lockheed Martin Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Lockheed Martin Latest Developments

12.2 Zerotech

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Product Offered

12.2.3 Zerotech Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Zerotech Latest Developments

12.3 Northrop Grumman

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Product Offered

12.3.3 Northrop Grumman Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Northrop Grumman Latest Developments

12.4 IAI

